Tekamah’s American Legion post is starting a Sons of American Legion squadron. Any son, grandson, step-son or step-grandson of a veteran is eligible for membership. There is no minimum or maximum age requirement. According to local Legion officers, you can be a supporting member even if you live out of state. If you live by another post in the county, you can support that post also, or instead of, Tekamah.

The Sons of the American Legion was created in 1932 as an organization within the American Legion. The SAL is made up of boys and men of all ages whose parents or grandparents served in the United States military and became eligible for membership in the American Legion. Together, members of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion make up what is known as the Legion Family. All three organizations place high importance on preserving American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families, and perhaps most importantly, teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.

Local squadrons can determine the extent of their services to the community, state and nation. They are permitted flexibility in planning programs and activities to meet their needs.

“All work is volunteer so if you are at work, that’s fine—just support us,” said Victor Jensen, commander of Tekamah’s Legion post. “You can volunteer to do most things the Legion members can do. You can help with fundraisers, display flags, be in the parades, and you can get a uniform and help with the firing squad or color guard at funerals.”

Anyone interested in joining the new squadron can contact any local veteran or just come to a Monday night meeting.

The American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Sons of American Legion meet the first Monday of each month at the Veterans Hall in Tekamah at 7 p.m.