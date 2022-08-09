Soybean field day in Burt County on Friday

Area soybean growers will have a chance Friday, Aug. 12, to learn the latest in soybean production, marketing and management at a field day sponsored by University of Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board. The field day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bill Method farm on County Road 39 north of Tekamah.

Registration, and lunch, are free. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Preregistration is not required.

This year’s field days feature demonstration-based presentations and added opportunities for interactive discussion. Growers will also have opportunities to get questions answered.

The field days bring research-based information to growers to improve soybean profitability. Local and global issues that are important to farmers will also be addressed. Attendees will learn about the various Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollar research, marketing and education efforts.

Among the presenters are Steve Melvin and Bruno Patias Lena, Nebraska Extension Educators who specialize in irrigated cropping systems. According to the Educators, irrigation management is critical to optimize both yields and water resources. With many factors to consider, the pair will demonstrate new irrigation scheduling software that helps easily put all the pieces together.

Luan Pereira de Oliveira, a Nebraska Extension Educator, based in Burt County, who specializes in water and integrated cropping systems, will have a presentation on precision agriculture. He will discuss planter settings, provide a drone demonstration and answer questions on how producers can make precision agriculture work for them.

Other presentations include separate sessions on disease, insect and weed management, ag economics and biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels.