Special? It doesn’t get more special

All of us Weeces kids had a Gramke kid in our class except for one of us.

Don’t quote me on this, but I think it was Tim, of our six that didn’t have one of the 12. And the very sweetest thing about the Gramke in the class thing is that each of us was good friends with the one. I will always be truly sorry Tim had to miss out, but to make it even-steven in numbers, I was blessed with two of them—the twins, Tom and Theresa.

Tack on here that Kent was in that class as well and was also good friends with Tom, plus I have been friends with Jane, who was in the class ahead of us, since she has lived in Blair for many years as we have. It’s pretty special.

So it went (I believe), Kathy with Mary; Mike with John; Carol with Tom and Theresa (back then it was Teri); Netty with Leo; Mark with Denny.

Insert heart here.

Those were the days, my friend. We’re all pretty much in contact with our beautiful souls as much as busy lives will allow and that makes it even more special.

Sidenote: if memory serves me, Tim was pretty good friends with Leo, too, beings they were just a year apart. It’s all coming back to me now :-).

Every single one of these relationships is lovely, warm, genuine because that’s how the Gramkes are and that’s just a few of the many reasons we love them and their enduring friendships.

Kindness was/is their family mantra and staying overnight with them was always so much fun. It was always a night filled with lots of movement, almost as if mom and dad, Mel and Marge, were the choreographers and we were the little dancers. From the big pot on the stove with the delicious dinner in it (delicious no matter what), to the awesome trampoline outside that they all could do their amazing flipping tricks on, to the walks up the hill to view the farmland then to sit under a big tree, breathing in the country air while eating a snack—there to a little Presbyterian girl attending mass with her sweet Catholic buddy, here again all so very special.

These days as mothers, grandmothers, workers, home owners, Theresa and I still have an amazing bond and when we sit together for a visit it’s as if the years melt away, we’re sitting under that tree talking about life, only now it’s in her comfy living room and we’re snuggled on her couch. The years have changed us but our friendship has lasted and our moments together are our therapy sessions.

With the memories always within our souls, the true goodness of the Gramkes made its way into this column by way of Theresa’s older sibling Jim’s sad passing. There will be a beautiful writing and tribute to this stellar person coming up in this fine periodical. She and I talking about him began a warm fuzzy trip down memory lane for us both. It was an honor to hear what she had to say, to hear the love in her voice, to see the pride in her eyes. Theresa, Tom, Jane, all of them care deeply for each and every family member in a lovely way that’s hard to put into words.

Special doesn’t begin to touch it.