Spirit week activities under way

There is no shortage of school pride this week at Tekamah-Herman.

In advance of Friday’s homecoming football game against Malcolm, the school has been awash in Spirit Week activities. Royalty candidates were announced Monday.

This year’s theme is, “We Got the Beat,” and each day’s attire carries a particular theme.

Monday’s theme was “Pajama Day,” with students and staff sporting a more “comfortable” look.

Tuesday’s pick was “Country Day.”

Wednesday is “80s Throwback Day.” Wednesday also features the annual Homecoming parade, set to begin at 7 p.m., followed by a public pep rally and bonfire at Memorial Park.

Thursday’s movie is “Celebrity Day.”

Friday is, of course, “Purple and Gold Day,” with the school colors of purple and gold the attire of choice.

Coronation will be held at Tiger Stadium following the game.

Homecoming activities conclude Friday night with a dance at the school.