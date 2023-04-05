Citing severe staffing shortages at its Omaha locations, officials with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles have cut back on the days DMV staff provide license examinations in rural counties.

Here in Burt County for example, instead of being here once a week (every Tuesday), license exams now will occur only once in April, on April 18. An examiner was last here March 28 after being reassigned the previous two weeks. That means that by the end of the month, they will have been here only twice in a six-week span.

DMV officials urge consumers to take advantage of their online services whenever possible.

But not everyone is eligible to renew their license or ID card, or obtain their first license or ID card, through the DMV Web site: clickDMV.ne.gov.

For example, your name cannot have changed since the issuance of your last document. Also, your physical description cannot have changed significantly. That’s because the photo and physical description from your current document will be used on your new document.

A Class O or Class M (motorcycle) license can be renewed online for two consecutive renewal periods if your license expires prior to your 72nd birthday.

You are able to renew your driver’s license online 90 days (if 21 or over) and 10 days (if under 21) prior to expiration. Commercial Driver’s License applicants may renew 10 days prior to expiration.

Eligibility requirements can be found at the clickDMV site.

In Washington County, the DMV office will be closed April 10 and 24.

The DMV already is in Thurston County only once a month, on the second Thursday. That schedule is expected to continue.

The schedule at the Cuming County office in West Point remains unscathed, so far, with an examiner scheduled to be there every Tuesday from 9 a.m. till noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone needing to appear in person is urged to check the schedule at dmv.nebraska.gov/locations.

According to Burt County Treasurer Robin Olson, license tests can be taken anywhere in the state and a new license paid for anywhere in the state.

Upon payment of the fee, a temporary license is issued which is good for 30 days. By then, the new document should arrive in the mail.