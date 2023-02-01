Starting to live between the waves

The most common question I’ve been getting after the funeral of my husband of 46 years is, “How are you doing?”

Typically my response has been, “Better than I expected.” If I’m feeling particularly spunky, I might add, “It helps to have low expectations.”

The best description I’ve read about grieving was written by a man identified only as Gsnow. It was written 12 years ago and is still available to read on the site reddit. Here is an excerpt from that:

In the beginning, the waves are 100 feet tall and crash over you without mercy. They come 10 seconds apart and don’t even give you time to catch your breath. All you can do is hang on and float. After a while, maybe weeks, maybe months, you’ll find the waves are still 100 feet tall, but they come further apart. When they come, they still crash all over you and wipe you out. But in between, you can breathe, you can function. You never know what’s going to trigger the grief. It might be a song, a picture, a street intersection, the smell of a cup of coffee. It can be just about anything...and the wave comes crashing. But in between waves, there is life.

On Sunday, the day after the funeral, out-of-state family gathered at Jim’s niece’s house for a late breakfast. After a few more stories were exchanged along with hugs and smiles, time came for the first person to be delivered at the airport. My son and I did that and proceeded to my home.

We stopped at Family Fare in Blair, as the grocery store in Tekamah would not have been open when we passed that Sunday. I saw a man shopping wearing a plaid wool shirt, nearly identical to one that awaited me at home.

While I had been pretty together at a family breakfast, at this sight, I lost it. I couldn’t stop crying. My son came and put his arms around me until I could catch my breath and go on.

Mr. Gsnow was right. The waves do come with such force that all you can do is hang on. But I know that in between the waves, there is breath. Loved ones and life remain.