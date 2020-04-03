Statewide COVID-19 relief fund established

LINCOLN – A COVID-19 relief fund has been established to help Nebraska communities that are dealing with the negative impacts of this virus.
The fund, announced on Friday by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady Susanne Shore and others, is a partnership between the governor’s office, Nebraska Impact, and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (NCFF).
The fund will provide direct aid to communities and organizations working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak across Nebraska, Ricketts said.
“As our response to COVID-19 continues to unfold, I am confident Nebraska will emerge from this emergency as strong as ever,” he said. “Something we do really well here in Nebraska is work together. We have a deeply ingrained culture of generosity, which is evident in the support Nebraskans are giving to their local businesses and neighbors affected by the pandemic.”
Specifically, money donated to the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund will be directed through statewide community collaboratives that are part of Bring Up Nebraska, a program administered by NCFF. Funds will help individual communities meet their needs depending upon their particular circumstances, which may include assistance for rent, mortgages and utilities as well as to supplement food pantries and provide school supplies to students from low-income families now studying from home.
Shore, president of Nebraska Impact, said, “Nebraska Impact is proud to be able to play a role in helping our fellow Nebraskans in their time of need. Utilizing the community collaboratives assures that funds are used in a targeted, strategic way to meet the specific needs of each individual community.”
The collaborations bring together critical community players, including community leaders, service providers, educators, health care professionals, law enforcement, businesses, elected officials and government officials, who work toward the end goal of improving well-being, Shore said.
“With the assistance and support of NCFF and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, each community collaborative has an intimate understanding of its community's needs, challenges and strengths and is best situated to help solve the problems of its citizens,” she said.
President and CEO of NCFF Mary Jo Pankoke added, “Just as with last year’s flooding disaster, the collaborative structure created in Bring Up Nebraska communities is proving to be an efficient means of bringing people together to solve the challenges in their community and help families through emergency.
“Nebraska Children is proud to support these on-the-ground efforts. We will continue to be the channel between the needs being voiced by communities and the policymakers, state agencies and other leaders who make policy and funding decisions.”
Nebraska Impact and NCFF are working with the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska Education Service Units to identify technology needs for students from low-income families who are now studying from home, she added.
Nebraska-based electronics recycling and computer refurbishing social enterprise, Motherboard, is partnering with Nebraska Impact to procure laptops and tablets to refurbish for students in need. Motherboard’s workforce is comprised of adults on the autism spectrum.
Stephen Toller, Motherboard owner, said, “How fitting that this announcement is released on World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, 2020. I commend Gov. Ricketts and First Lady Shore for utilizing the strengths of our neurodiverse staff to provide needed technology for disadvantaged Nebraska students during this time.
“This project fits perfectly with Motherboard’s mission to address the digital divide. We also thank the numerous organizations who have already contributed surplus laptops and tablets, as well as those who, because of this announcement, will contribute their surplus inventory so that students’ education can continue across our state.”
Nebraska Impact and NCFF are 501c(3) organizations. Donations made to the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund are tax deductible. To make a donation, visit www.neimpact.org.
More information about Bring Up Nebraska and NCFF can be found at www.bringupnebraska.org and www.nebraskachildren.org. More information about Motherboard can be found at www.motherboardrecycling.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!