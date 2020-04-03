Statewide COVID-19 relief fund established

Shore, president of Nebraska Impact, said, “Nebraska Impact is proud to be able to play a role in helping our fellow Nebraskans in their time of need. Utilizing the community collaboratives assures that funds are used in a targeted, strategic way to meet the specific needs of each individual community.”

The collaborations bring together critical community players, including community leaders, service providers, educators, health care professionals, law enforcement, businesses, elected officials and government officials, who work toward the end goal of improving well-being, Shore said.

“With the assistance and support of NCFF and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, each community collaborative has an intimate understanding of its community's needs, challenges and strengths and is best situated to help solve the problems of its citizens,” she said.

President and CEO of NCFF Mary Jo Pankoke added, “Just as with last year’s flooding disaster, the collaborative structure created in Bring Up Nebraska communities is proving to be an efficient means of bringing people together to solve the challenges in their community and help families through emergency.