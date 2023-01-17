 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer ball sign-ups set

Tekamah-Herman Baseball/Softball Association has announced the sign-up dates for this summer’s teams.

Families may register their children on any of the following dates:

Sunday, Jan. 22, 12-3 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30-7 p.m.; or Sunday, Jan. 29, 4-7 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:30-7 p.m. All four sessions will be held at Career Education center at Tekamah-Herman Schools.

Families are asked to bring two checks to the registration session. One is for the registration fee while the other is a concession stand deposit. That stand deposit will remain at $100 per child. The deposit will be returned if the family takes a turn in the concession stand. Each player also will be required to sell 20 raffle tickets which will be handed out upon registration.

For more information, contact Ashley Olson at 402-870-2158.

