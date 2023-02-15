Prove that it’ll save money.

That was the message Burt County’s Board of Supervisors had Feb. 8 for County Assessor Katie Hart.

She and Ryan Poots, a representative with the technology company Eagleview, are proposing the county buy into a new product that uses aerial digital photography to check property for changes.

It’s the $23,786 per year for three years price tag that caught the board’s attention as much as the imagery.

“I like the product, don’t get me wrong, but it has to be worth it,” Dist. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson said. “If you can prove it’ll (save money), I’ll vote for it.”

The assessor’s office has a similar product now, but the images it receives are two-dimensional and, therefore of little value, Hart said.

The difference with Eagleview is it provides a 360-degree, three-dimensional view of property.

To update its files with the imagery it already gets would cost the county $48,000 spread over two years, but the new pictures wouldn’t be available until next year at the earliest.

“So for $50,000 I get a second set of pictures I can’t use,” she said.

The proposal suggests a six-year purchase with flights scheduled in the fall of this year and again in 2026.

Poots said Eagleview could fly this year, probably in the fall when leaves are off the trees. Those images then would be overlayed with pictures from 2019, the last set the assessor’s office has, to check for improvements and places where older structures have been removed.

Another comparison would be made after the second flight.

“There are bins going up that we don’t have permits on,” Hart said. “There’s (taxable value) out there that we don’t have on the books because we can’t get to the property.”

The key benefit of the three-dimensional views is it allows the assessor’s office to take accurate measurements of new structures without ever seeing the property in person. A site can be measured in a matter of minutes rather than hours, offering a potential saving in personnel costs.

“By statute, you have to go to every property in six years,” Poots said. “This won’t get you inside a building, but if you can see it, you can measure it.”

That’s where the board wanted to know the economics.

“If you’re still sending two people out to check properties, we’re not saving anything,” board chairman Dave Schold said.

Poots said the value isn’t just in what it could save, it also allows the county to find new improvements, thereby adding to the tax base. “If it finds another million dollars, is that worth the return on investment?”

While Pearson agreed that a number like that would help make a decision easier, “if it’s $100,000 over six years, that’s not so good.”

He asked for Hart and Poots to prepare a comparison, showing in dollars and cents what the county has to gain by making the purchase.

That comparison could be ready as soon as the board’s Feb. 28 meeting.

Although the resolution is much higher, Poots said the photography isn’t violating privacy.

“We’re not looking in windows or checking license plates,” he said. “We don’t have that kind of resolution and if we did, we wouldn’t make it available to the public.”

Nor can the public take it’s own measurements. He said the company has that policy for two reasons. First, preventing unauthorized use protects the company’s intellectual property. Second, it doesn’t want its imagery used by people to plan something bad.

Just how much the public is allowed to see is up to the board to decide, Poots said.

The imagery also has value for more than just the assessor’s office. Any county department can use the information without paying an additional fee. The three-dimensional aspect allows engineers to get a look at land elevations, which could help determine drainage for road designs, for example. Law enforcement and emergency responders also could use the information to get an advanced look at the property they are being dispatched.

In other business during its Feb. 8 meeting, the county board:

­—Approved bridge inspection contracts for 2023 with Midwest Engineering, Inc. In the second year of a two-year program, Midwest will inspect 59 county bridges, roughly half of the total in the county, at the rate of $105 apiece, for a total of $6,195.

The company also will inspect eight of the county’s fracture critical bridges for an additional cost of $7,175. Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka said that cost had previously been borne by the state but it has since been passed back to the counties. She said Midwest is working at the same rate the county paid last year.

—Granted Emergency Manager K.C. Bang permission to move into a larger office space.

He wants to move out of his cramped quarters in the corner of the Roads Department’s office into the space recently vacated by Burt County Economic Development.

Among the reasons prompting the change is the recent acquisition of a printer that will print new identification cards for county officials and first responders.

He said Nebraska Emergency Management Agency gave Burt County the printer, “but the equipment is fairly large. It won’t take the whole room, but it won’t fit in my office.”

Deputy manager Audra Connealy said the printers also have to be hard-wired to the computer that are used with in order to maintain system security. She said in the event of a mass casualty situation, the county would have to provide a large number of ID badges in a short amount of time in order to provide accountability at the scene.

Bang used the Pilger tornado recovery as an example. “Once the emergency subsides, nobody gets in there without an ID.”

—Heard brief department reports from maintenance chief Bruce Nathan and Zoning Administrator Ann Chytka.

Nathan said a major purchase on the horizon will be replacement of the roofing material at the courthouse.

“What we have has been up there 26 years, but it’s starting to bubble and crack,” he said.

Chytka said no meetings of the planning commission are scheduled and one won’t be unless there is business to discuss.

She said her office provides monthly updates to the assessor’s office on permits that have been issued.