Memorial services for Suzanne (Scott) Mader were held June 24, 2023, at Horan & McConaty in Arvada, Colorado. A private family followed at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. The Tekamah native died peacefully in her Arvada home on June 21, 2023, at the age of 95.

Born Feb. 4, 1928, in Tekamah, Suzanne was the daughter of Dr. David C. Scott and Dorothy (Thompson) Scott.

She was a 1945 graduate of Tekamah High School and, after attending business school in Omaha, Suzanne worked as a secretary for the Omaha National Bank. It was during this time that she met and, ultimately married, Walter E. Mader, Jr. of Omaha on Oct. 3, 1954.

Shortly after marrying, Suzanne and Walter moved to Washington, D.C., where Suzanne worked for the U.S. Independent Telephone Association. After three years in the nation’s capital, Suzanne and Walter made their way through St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, before making Arvada, their forever home in 1970. It was in Arvada that Suzanne worked as a teacher’s aide at Peck Elementary School for 24 years.

Suzanne was an avid reader, loved the beach and her Florida vacations, shell collecting and cruises.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Maribelle Severine of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Priscilla Holm of Blair.

She is survived by her husband, Walter, son Walter E. Mader, III and his wife, Kristen (Bush) Mader, and daughter Amy Mader; along with three grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

Horan & McConaty Funeral Service and Cremation was in charge of the arrangements.