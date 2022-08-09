Sweet Corn Festival, Giving Day, are Thursday

Tekamah Chamber of Commerce is planning the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Aug. 11.

The yearly event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on the street north of the Chatterbox. As in the past, the event will feature free sweet corn, live music, and other food options available for purchase.

In recent years, the annual celebration has taken on a new twist—combining the festival with the opportunity for residents to donate to a particular cause. Chamber officials also are planning a Community Day of Giving.

Donors may give to any of the four named projects: the Tiger Recreation Trail; Beautify Tekamah - Wall Mural; Lied Tekamah Public Library; or the local Girl Scout troop.

Beautify Tekamah is a new fund started by the Chamber of Commerce to focus specifically on an area of Tekamah that the Chamber will lead in “beautifying.”

Chamber officials are kicking off this fund with the a new wall mural with the intention of improving the look of Tekamah’s main street with a major art project. The Chamber currently is in search of a wall or location options in town. The funds raised will go toward the cleaning and painting of the wall or location. A survey soon will be available for the community to complete on what they think should be included in the mural.

Donations can be accepted through the Chamber’s Web site www.tekamah.life all day on Aug. 11 as well as at the Sweet Corn Festival

The Chamber also was seeking matching funds from Tekamah Community Foundation.

Donations can also be given to the foundation in general for those who don’t want to pick a project.