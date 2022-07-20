T-H Broncos win Tri-County League Blue Division title

The Tekamah-Herman Gold Broncos came away with the Tri-County League Blue Division tournament championship on Sunday.

Eli Larsen’s walk-off in the bottom of the sixth drove in Devin Gammel with the winning run in a thrilling 6-5 win over Battle Creek 1.

Owen Larsen got the win on the mound in relief.

Michael Lytle and Eli Larsen drilled three hits apiece to lead the Gold’s offense. Lytle rapped a double and a triple, scoring one run and driving in one. Eli Larsen drove in two runs, including the game-winner. Devin Gammel added two hits, scoring one and driving in one. Forrest Uhing blasted a double. Mason Tobin and Jonathan Cameron also hit safely for the Gold. Uhing, Tobin and Cameron each scored a run while Cameron and Uhing each drove in one.

Gold started its tournament run on Wednesday, July 6, with a 7-4 win over the Stanton Orange. Owen Larsen got the win on the mound.

The Tigers went into the fourth inning trailing the Stanton Orange 4-2, but broke it open with five runs to take a 7-4 lead.

Uhing led the Gold’s offense with three hits. He also scored two runs and drove in one. Lytle and Eli Larsen added two hits apiece. Lytle’s offense included a triple while scoring two runs. Eli Larsen scored a run. Jonathan Cameron also hit safely for the Gold Broncos, scoring a run and driving in a run. Tobin scored a run as well.

Fifteen stolen bases were credited to the Gold’s offense. Uhing led the way with seven.

The Gold Broncos took on Wisner in the semi-finals on Friday, July 8, taking the lead early and not letting up in defeating Wisner 3-1.

Tobin got the win on the mound with Owen Larsen getting the save.

Cameron led the Gold offense with three hits, including a double, while scoring a run. Eli Larsen doubled as well. Uhing and Miles King also hit safely. Uhing and Bryx Leichleiter scored a run apiece. Gold was credited with eight stolen bases with Cameron, Uhing and Leichleiter getting two each. Charlie Beck and Eli Larsen stole one base apiece.

The Gold Broncos finished the season with an 8-6 record. The team was coached by Mike Larsen, Darl Beck, Ron Tobin and Jeff Cameron.