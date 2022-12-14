T-H hoop seasons off to a rocky start

The basketball season for both Tekamah-Herman teams got off to rough start against Pender in their opening contest Dec. 2, but both showed much improvement the next day at Stanton.

The Tiger girls struggled offensively in a 59-15 loss to Pender but came back with a 47-43 win over Stanton fueled by a career-high 35 points from Preslee Hansen.

In the opener, Pender’s half-court zone press kept the Tigers off the scoreboard for more than six minutes while opening a 13-0 lead.

After baskets by Hansen and Sammie Brodersen, Pender scored the last 12 points of the half to take a 25-4 lead into intermission. The Tigers never got close in the second half as Pender pitched a shutout over the eight minutes.

Avery Wegner led a balanced Pender attack with 12 points. Maya Dolliver landed three of the team’s 10 three-pointers for her nine points.

Hansen’s six points led the Tigers who managed only six field goals on 16 percent shooting.

Tiger coach David Eriksen said for his team to be competitive it needs to shoot better.

“Shooting like we did, it forced us to be on defense way too long,” he said. “I thought we did a nice job of our initial half court defense and offensively we were able to pass the ball around to get a good shot, unfortunately they weren’t falling.”

What went wrong for Eriksen’s girls against Pender the evening before became a distant memory on Saturday.

Hansen’s 35 points were the most scored by a Tiger girl since Heather Haber scored a school-record 39 points against Omaha St. Peter Claver in December, 2010.

It took barely more than a quarter for the Tigers to top their offensive production from the night before.

“We showed up and set the tone early,”Eriksen said. “We talked about keeping games in the 40s and winning the close ones and that’s exactly what we did.”

Taking a 24-23 lead into halftime, Eriksen’s squad blew the game open with a 16-5 margin in the third quarter paced by 14 from Hansen.

Eriksen said that while Hansen’s performance was exciting to watch, the best part for him was her versatility. Her 11-18 effort from the field included a 5-9 showing from behind the three-point line, plus, she was 8-10 from the free throw line.

“Against Pender we didn’t make the shots we needed to make,” Eriksen said, “but we were able to make them today, especially when it mattered the most.”

The Tigers went nine of 16 at the foul line, 56.5 percent, but made them when they counted the most, going 3-for-4 in the final minute.

Madison McKie led Stanton with 17 points.

The Tiger boys got off to a much better start against Pender than their distaff counterparts, racing to a 13-5 lead at the end of the first period. But that was as good as it got for the Tigers.

It wasn’t until nearly two minutes were gone in the fourth quarter that they had scored another 13.

Meanwhile, Pender’s young squad began to find itself. Tied at 21-21 with 4:40 to play in the third quarter, the Pendragons took command with a 12-2 run.

Another 12-2 run late in the fourth, powered by an 8-10 showing at the free throw line, put the game away.

Brody Rogers led the Tigers with nine points, Griffin Breckenridge and Cale Belfrage added seven points apiece.

Tiger coach Taylor Klein said Pender brought a level of intensity his team couldn’t match. “We were expecting that kind of game from them and they had some young players who really played well for them,”

Freshman Trevor Trimble led Pender with 17 points.

It was a better showing for the Tiger boys on Saturday, but Stanton pulled away late for a 62-57 win.

Four Tigers hit double-digits against the Mustangs, led by Rogers’ 14 points. Freshmen Sam Oligmueller was close behind with 13 followed by Drew Oligmueller with 12. Junior Reece Williams chipped in with 10.

Joe Butterfield led Stanton with a game-high 18 points, followed by Owen Vogel with 16.

Klein said he was pleased with his team’s effort on Saturday.

“We were just a handful of mistakes s away from a win,” he said. I do think we took a big step forward on Saturday with some things we’ve been working on that will start to earn us some wins.”