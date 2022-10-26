T-H singers earn honor spots

Tekamah-Herman senior Hayley Niewohner has been selected to perform with the Nebraska All-State Chorus when the group performs Nov. 18, 2022, at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The concert is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start and caps a three-day clinic for the top high school musicians in the state.

Each year approximately 3,000 high school musicians audition for the Nebraska all-state band, chorus, jazz and and orchestra. Selection to one of the groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska.

The choir is under the direction of Dr. Sandra Snow, professor of choral conducting and music education at Michigan State University.

Several local students earned spots in the East Husker Conference honor choir.

They include sopranos LilyAnn Willing and Isabella Roche. Addison Mills is an alternate.

Altos: Addison Stansberry, Madison Geis, Brooklyn Tolzman, and Taryn Sheets.

Tenor Jarrvis Keller and bass Brock Paul are alternate selections.

Tekamah-Herman will host the conference vocal clinic on Nov. 7. The day-long clinic will conclude with a concert consisting of the conference choir, the honor choir and selected school performances. Performing choirs this year will include Tekamah-Herman as the host school, Clarkson-Leigh, Wisner-Pilger, Oakland-Craig, Lyons-Decatur and Pender. The schools performing are designated at the fall meeting and are typically selected on a rotational basis.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. under the direction of Mr. Mark Harman, the director of vocal music at Fremont High School.

The public is invited to attend. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Admission is $4 for students and $5 for adults. East Husker Conference passes will be accepted.

The conference choir represented by Bancroft-Rosalie, Clarkson-Leigh, Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family, Lyons-Decatur, Madison, North Bend Central, Oakland-Craig, Pender, Scribner-Snyder, Stanton, Tekamah-Herman, Twin River, West Point Beemer and Wisner-Pilger will perform Russell Robinson’s “Star Spangled Banner,” Mozart’s “Dies Irae,” “Come to the Music” by Joseph Martin, and “Bring Him Home” by Mark Brymer.

The honor choir performing that evening will perform “Dawn” by Stephen James Schmidt. The honor choir students were selected through a recorded audition process judged by directors from the conference.

The following middle school singers were selected for the Nebraska Middle School Honor Choir. They will represent Tekamah-Herman in January.

They are William Duvall, tenor; Emily Barnard and Madalyn Davis, soprano; and Coraline Davis and Aspen Arnold, alto.