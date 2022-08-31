T-H softball team is 2-3 after splitting two triangulars

Tekamah-Herman’s softball team notched two wins and two losses in two triangular events last week. Both were played at Carson Field.

Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers hosted Class B Elkhorn North and Fort Calhoun on Monday, August 22.

The Tigers fell 14-4 to North before holding off Fort Calhoun 8-7 for the team’s first win of the season.

Lacey Petersen suffered the loss in the circle against Elkhorn North. Hannah Rief led the T-H offense with three hits, including a pair of doubles, while scoring a run and driving in one. Ryan Braniff, Morgan Lewis, Olivia Chatt and Brie Hemmingsen also hit safely for the Tigers, with Chatt and Hemmingsen each scoring a run. Emma Wakehouse also scored a run.

The nightcap was a much better showing, as well as a much-more thrilling one, as Sammie Brodersen’s walk-off single drove in Ryan Braniff with the game-winner in an 8-7 thriller over Fort Calhoun.

Braniff also got the win in relief and helped her own cause with a pair of hits and scored two runs.

Brodersen led the Tiger offense with three hits, including a double, while scoring a run and driving in three more.

Wakehouse jacked a two-run homer over the right centerfield fence for her first homer of the season and the 18th of her high school career. Emilia Evasic and Petersen each doubled, with Evasic driving in a run and Petersen scoring one.

Rief, Maddie Smutny and Brinley Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Rief and Smutny each scored a run and drove in a run. Morgan Lewis also scored a run.

The thrills continued into a second home triangular on Thursday as the Tigers battled Highway 91 in their 2022 East Husker Conference softball opener.

It was a hard-hitting battle that went back and forth and it was the second straight game that the Tigers would win in walk-off fashion.

A two-run homer by Miley Bergman, the first of her high school career, gave the Tigers a thrilling 7-6 win over the Cyclones.

Braniff got the win in the circle for the Tigers and helped herself by scoring a pair of runs.

Rief and Lewis led the Tigers’ offense with two hits apiece. Rief cracked a run-scoring double while Lewis scored a run.

Brodersen stroked a run-scoring double. Evasic, Petersen and Chatt also hit safely for the Tigers. Evasic scored a run, Petersen scored one and drove in another while Chatt drove in a run.

Taking on Guardian Angels central Catholic in the nightcap, the Tigers fell into an early 8-0 hole before slowly chipping away at the lead. The Bluejays were up 10-4 after two innings but the Tigers refused to give in. T-H had cut the lead to 10-6 after four innings and was within two runs at 10-8 but were unable to get any more runs.

Petersen took the loss.

Rief led the Tigers’ offense with a pair of hits while scoring one and driving in one.

Wakehouse, Evasic and Lewis all poled doubles. Each scored a run with Evasic driving in two and Lewis driving in one. Braniff, Petersen, Alicia Clark and Bergman also hit safely for the Tigers. Braniff, Petersen and Clark each scored a run while Bergman drove in one.

On Thursday, the Tigers return to Timmerman Park in West Point for a 4:30 p.m. triangular with Cuming County, the co-op of West Point-Beemer and Bancroft-Rosalie, and the Northeast Nebraska Vipers.