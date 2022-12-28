T-H wrestlers wrap up pre-Christmas schedule

Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team completed its pre-Cristmas schedule Dec. 17 at the Dan Mowinkel Logan View Invitational.

Coach Dirk Desmond’s squad scored 67.5 points against the 17-team field while placing 10th.

Broken Bow, who placed sixth in Class B at the state tournament last spring, rolled to the team title, opening a 21-point margin over Fillmore Central, 174.5-153.5.

Most of the Tigers’ count came from a pair of seniors—Logan Burt and Austin Breckenridge. Burt ran his season record to 13-0 while claiming the gold medal at 152 lbs. The championship bout saw Burt claim a 17-2 technical fall over Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs who placed fifth at 145 lbs. at last year’s Class C state meet.

Breckenridge posted a pair of wins to earn a spot in the 145-lb. title bout. His opponent was Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central, the defending state champion at 138 lbs, Schademann claimed the gold medal with a 13-4 major decision.

Breckenridge heads into the second half of the season at 10-2.

Sopomore Alex Braniff claimed fourth place at 160 lbs. after posting a 3-2 record. He heads to January with an 1-4 record.

Following the holiday break, the Tigers start their push to the state tourney by hosting North Bend Central for a dual at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5. They head to Columbus the next day to take part in the High Plains Invitational, set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, at Central Community College.