 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

T-H wrestlers wrap up pre-Christmas schedule

  • 0
mat face web

Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team completed its pre-Cristmas schedule Dec. 17 at the Dan Mowinkel Logan View Invitational.

Coach Dirk Desmond’s squad scored 67.5 points against the 17-team field while placing 10th.

Broken Bow, who placed sixth in Class B at the state tournament last spring, rolled to the team title, opening a 21-point margin over Fillmore Central, 174.5-153.5.

Most of the Tigers’ count came from a pair of seniors—Logan Burt and Austin Breckenridge. Burt ran his season record to 13-0 while claiming the gold medal at 152 lbs. The championship bout saw Burt claim a 17-2 technical fall over Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs who placed fifth at 145 lbs. at last year’s Class C state meet.

Breckenridge posted a pair of wins to earn a spot in the 145-lb. title bout. His opponent was Alexander Schademann of Fillmore Central, the defending state champion at 138 lbs, Schademann claimed the gold medal with a 13-4 major decision.

People are also reading…

Breckenridge heads into the second half of the season at 10-2.

Sopomore Alex Braniff claimed fourth place at 160 lbs. after posting a 3-2 record. He heads to January with an 1-4 record.

Following the holiday break, the Tigers start their push to the state tourney by hosting North Bend Central for a dual at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5. They head to Columbus the next day to take part in the High Plains Invitational, set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, at Central Community College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evelyn Zink

Evelyn Zink

Private family services for Evelyn Zink, 94, were planned through Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. The former Tekamah woman passed away Wedn…

Otto Wenz, Jr.

Otto Wenz, Jr.

Memorial services for Otto Wenz, Jr. were held Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Monett, Missouri. Burial w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News