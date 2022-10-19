Tax levies finalized by county supervisors

The bad news is now final.

Burt County Board of Supervisors last week approved the tax levies sought by the various taxing bodies in the county.

After nearly a month of public hearings at the local and county levels, each of the taxing bodies—cities, school districts, fire and cemetery districts, townships and the county itself—all submitted their tax askings and tax rates to the county.

County Clerk Sarah Freidel said the combined list will be sent back to each of the bodies to check for errors. Any corrections that need made will be approved at the board’s Oct. 28 meeting before the final figures are sent to the state.

Almost every taxing body is asking a little more from its patrons.

Some are asking for more than a little.

The biggest increase is seen in the Lyons-Decatur school district where bonds for the construction of a new $21.5 million elementary wing are driving up the tax asking. A year ago, District 20 asked its patrons for $4.25 million in tax receipts. This year, the asking is $5.834 million with nearly $1.5 million being poured into the bond fund. The tax levy shows a similar increase. A year ago, it was 87.1958 cents per $100 of valuation. This year, the levy is up about 35 cents to $1.221196 per $100.

Property taxes are calculated by multiplying the total tax rate times one percent of the property valuation.

Ag land traditionally carries the vast majority of valuation in rural districts. The Lyons-Decatur district is no exception. The district’s total valuation is $519 million, but the combined valuations of the City of Lyons and the Village of Decatur total just under $60 million. Farmland owners in District 20 are benefitting from a recent state law, LB 2, that cuts in half the amount of ag land valuation available for bond purposes.

The City of Tekamah also shows a large increase in property tax going to bond payments. Approximately 34 cents is added to the tax levy this year to pay for bonded debt. The city is asking for $433,423 for its bond fund, propped up by a tax rate of 45.696 cents. A year ago, the tax asking for bonds was $197,167 on a tax rate of 21.9 cents.

Nearly all of the tax increase will be used to pay the bonds associated with building the new swimming pool. City officials have said the additional tax funds, estimated at 30 cents per $100 when the proposal was brought before city voters in 2020, should have been sought last year, too, but were not due to an oversight.

By contrast, the general fund, which is limited to a 45-cent tax levy lid, asks for $426,819 on the 45-cent levy. The city’s general fund shows an increase of only $21,000.

A similar situation is playing out in the Oakland-Craig school district. It’s tax asking is up about $200,000 to $6.12 million while the tax levy is up three cents to $1.075. Taxpayers in District 14 will be asked for $459,909 for the district’s bond fund, an increase of about $1,000, but the district is not seeking the $57,820 it sought last year for a special building fund.

Several bodies have the authority to levy a tax. In the City of Tekamah, for example, property owners are taxed by the city, the county, Tekamah Fire District, Tekamah Cemetery District, Tekamah Airport Authority, Tekamah-Herman School District, Educational Service Unit No. 2, Northeast Community College and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

In other business during its brief Oct. 11 meeting, the county board:

—Approved a three-year contract with Maximus to recover costs associated with the administration of federal programs. The contract calls for a fee of $4,200 per year. It also outlines fee reductions if the amount collected is less than the original fee.

—Directed County Clerk Sarah Freidel to pursue funding available to the county through the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Counsistency Fund.

The American Rescue Plan Act appropriated $2 billion to the Treasury Department across fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to provide payments to eligible revenue sharing counties and eligible Tribal governments for use on any governmental purpose except for a lobbying activity.

Specifically, it reserves $250 million for eligible Tribal governments for each of fiscal years 2022 and 2023, and reserves $750 million for eligible revenue sharing counties for each of fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

Under this program, recipients have broad discretion on uses of funds, similar to the ways in which they may use funds generated from their own revenue sources. Federal records show the county is eligible to receive $50,000 in each of the two years.