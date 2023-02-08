Tekamah-Herman’s FFA chapter has had a busy start to the second semester.

Their latest contest, livestock judging, was on Jan. 26 at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex on the campus of Northeast Community College. The chapter fielded a team in both the senior division and the junior division.

The junior team consisting of Parke Loftis, Tate Pruess, Tristan Tobin, Cole Booth, Laney Hoier, Spencer Pagels, Ruby Booth and Daisy Cameron claimed the District 3 junior livestock judging team champion title. That team will be competing at the Nebraska State FFA Convention on March 29-31.

Loftis was the second place individual. Pruess placed third and Tobin was fifth while Cole Booth placed 18th and Hoier was 27th.

The individual champion in the junior contest was Aubree Schlueter of Logan View.

Students judged eight classes that consisted of breeding does, breeding ewes, breeding heifers, breeding gilts, market swine, market steers, and two keep/cull classes.

Teams could have up to eight members with the top four scores counted. The contest saw 581 contestants from 49 schools over three FFA districts.

All of the Tekamah-Herman students competed very well. The senior team included Chase Reyzlik, Kennedy Pagels, Ella Booth, and Emilia Evasic.

Wisner-Pilger won the senior division title from District 3. Blair was the runner-up. Grace Meiergerd of West Point-Beemer won the individual title. Second place went to Blair’s Mason Stoddard.

The livestock judging contest is not the only thing that has kept the T-H chapter busy. State proficiencies and state degrees were judged on Feb. 1. Members are looking forward to competing in several career development events throughout February, and they are hosting their annual labor auction on March 7.

Then they are state bound.

T-H FFA president Ryan Braniff contributed to this report