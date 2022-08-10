Tekamah-Herman staff gearing up for first day of school Aug. 18

The first day of the new school year is getting closer and closer. You can tell by the growing amount of activity on the school calendar.

First day of school is Aug. 18. Classes will dismiss at noon that day.

Schedules for high school students were available in PowerSchool Aug. 8. Changes to schedules can be made in-person at the school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of the week. Next week, changes can be made from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. All schedule changes must be complete by 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22.

An orientation for incoming seventh graders is set for Monday night, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.

The computer roll out for grades 9-12 will be Tuesday, August 16. Freshmen will get their computers at 6 p.m. Grades 10-12 will follow at 7 p.m. The place of pickup as well as forms will be announced soon.

In the elementary wing, the annual Back to School Night is set for 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Students and their families are invited to meet with teachers, find their new classrooms and drop off supplies. Families also will get a chance to meet the new Elementary Principal, Apryl Beck.

The new band director, Hannah Fisher, is inviting fifth through eighth graders to try out instruments and see what band is all about during an informative session from 4-7 p.m. the same evening. A representative from Dietze Music will also be in attendance, veteran band members are encouraged to bring any old instruments that may need repairs prior to school starting.

The first day of fall sports practice was yesterday, Aug. 8. As in the past, prospective athletes, even those in junior high, must have a physical, parental permission and proof of insurance before they can participate. The necessary forms can be found on the school’s Web site: www.thtigers.org. More information is available at the school office.

A few things will be different this year. Among them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has stopped funding meals for all school students. As such, the district has reinstituted its price structure. Superintendent Dan Gross said prices will be the same as they were in the spring of 2020 when school districts across the state were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Elementary students will be charged $3 for lunch, it’s $3.20 for junior and senior high students. Breakfast is $2 for all students.

School officials said any funding left in a student’s account from 2020 is still there, but they ask families to be prepared to make a deposit into their lunch account at the beginning of the school year. Families who think they may qualify for free or reduced price meals are encouraged to contact the school for an application.

The other major change is in transportation. A declining number of riders has led to offering only one shuttle bus from Herman. It will depart from Herman Park at 7:40 a.m. with a planned arrival time at the school at 7:55 a.m. After school, it will leave Tekamah at 3:45 p.m. and arrive back at the park at 4. For morning preschoolers, the bus will leave Tekamah at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Herman at 11:30.