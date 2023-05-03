For the third Tuesday in a row, it was another great day at the track, in this case at Fort Calhoun April 25.

The Tiger boys finished fourth at the Pioneer Invitational with 49 points while the girls finished fifth with 30.5.

For the second week in a row, several Tiger boys came away with multiple medals. Senior Adrian Robinson led the way with four as he took fifth in the long jump with a mark of 19’ 02.75”, sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles at 18.93 seconds and third in the 300-meter hurdles, timed in 44.31 seconds.

Reece Williams and Jessen Booth each medaled in two events.

Williams took the gold in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.61 seconds and finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 41’ 11.75”. Booth took the gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.84 seconds before taking second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.42.

Robinson, Isaac Ruwe, Roger Wright and Sam Oligmueller took fourth in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 48.26 seconds. The team of Cole Booth, Grady Belfrage, Wade Lytle and Tristan Tobin took fourth in the weightman’s relay.

Leading the way for the girls individually was Emma Wakehouse, who toured the 400 in 1:02.23 to claim top honors. Also medaling individually were Keira Pensyl, who tied for fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4’ 10”. Layla Pruess took sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.08 seconds, Bella Roche took fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:40.18.

Emily Stansberry rounded out the individual scoring with a fifth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54 seconds.

The team of Kenzie Alexander, Stansberry, Preslee Hansen and Emma Wakehouse took second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:22.72 while Alexander, Stansberry, Roche and Laney Hoier took second in the 4x800 with a time of 11:10.62.

Several Tiger track athletes also were invited to take part in the 28th annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic on Thursday.

Reece Williams, the lone representative for the Tiger boys, finished third in the triple jump with leap of 42’ 10.50” and took fifth in the 400 with a time of 53.23.

On the girls’ side, Bella Roche took part in the 800, finishing with a time of 2:40.83. The team of Kenzie Alexander, Emily Stansberry, Preslee Hansen and Emma Wakehouse took part in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing eighth with a time of 4:24.86.

Both Tiger teams were scheduled to appear in the East Husker Conference Championships on Saturday, April 29, at North Bend Central. On Thursday the Tigers are scheduled to take part in the Oakland-Craig Invite, the last meet of the year prior to the Class C District 3 meet set for May 11 at Wisner-Pilger.