Jill Connealy of Tekamah has been elected into a three-year term as treasurer on the board of directors for the Nebraska Academy of Physician Assistant. Connealy brings over 12 years of clinical practice experience to the board as a Physician Assistant.

NAPA is a state professional organization for physician assistants. The organization serves as a resource to Nebraska PAs, providing continuing medical education, strengthening public relations to the profession, advocating for quality patient care and taking action on legislative issues affecting healthcare and patient welfare.

Connealy is a 2010 graduate of the University of Nebraska Medical Center Physician Assistant Studies program. She lives in rural Tekamah with her husband and two children.