The circus is coming to town

Come one, come all

For one night only, Culpepper and Merriweather Circus is bringing its entertaining one-ring acts to Tekamah. On Thursday, July 21, 90-minute shows will be performed under the big top in the Tekamah T-ball Field at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The family-friendly shows, sponsored by the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, will feature big cats, tight rope performers, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price ($12 for adults and $7 for children 2-12 and seniors 65+) before circus day at the following establishments:

Lied Tekamah Public Library, Studio Sheets and Washington County Bank in Tekamah; Oakland Express in Oakland and Tekamah Chamber of Commerce's booth at the Burt County Fair.

Online tickets are also available until 10 p.m. June 20 or until sold out. On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office ($15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors). Children under the age of 2 are free. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce. Visit cmcircus.com for more info and to purchase tickets.