Three Rivers scores state Housing Trust Fund grants

Three Rivers Housing Development Corp., based in Tekamah, last week learned that it will receive over $1 million in grants from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Housed in the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the trust approved over $17.5 million in grants for the 2022 cycle.

The NAHTF program assists local units of government, public housing authorities, community action agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profits working in partnership with one of these entities. NAHTF dollars may be applied to support a variety of housing-related projects, including the construction of new units and rehabilitation of a community’s existing housing stock. The program also supports first-time homebuyers through direct homebuyer assistance such as down-payment and closing costs.

Three Rivers received two grants of $523,500 each. Executive Director Kelly Adamson said the grants will be used to build three new homes each in Oakland and Lyons. Those homes will be built under the same program used when three homes were built in Tekamah. All three of those homes currently are occupied.

DED established the Affordable Housing Trust Fund program in 1996 to help communities address local housing needs through ongoing development projects. The program encourages the creation of safe and affordable housing to establish socioeconomic vitality in Nebraska neighborhoods. Local, regional and state partnerships are essential in ongoing housing growth, which supports an enhanced quality of life for citizens and families of all income levels, a DED spokesman said.

“Nebraska is a proud investor and supporter in the expansion of our state’s diverse housing sector, which serves as a catalyst for business and community development in rural and urban areas,” said Lynn Kohout, director of housing for the DED. “For over two decades, our state trust fund has complemented the work of our local and regional leaders committed to creating neighborhoods Nebraskans are proud to call home. Our team appreciates the opportunity to harness the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund to encourage ongoing growth in our state.”