Three Tekamah-Herman wrestlers qualified for this weekend’s state tournament through their efforts at the Class C District 3 meet in Central City last weekend.

Senior Logan Burt will be making his third trip to state, this time as a district champion. Last year’s runner-up at 152 lbs., Burt will be looking for his third state medal after placing third at 138 lbs. as a sophomore.

He will be joined by sophomores Gabe Stock, who took third at 170 lbs.; and Tristan Tobin, fourth at 182; when the Class C state meet gets under way Thursday afternoon at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The Tigers also picked up scoring from senior Austin Breckenridge who went 3-2 at 145 lbs. and was one win away from a state tourney berth. Sophomore Blayne Williams went 1-2 at 106 lbs. and was one match away from a state berth, losing both of his matches by a single point to state qualifiers. Another sophomore, Alex Braniff, went 2-2 at 160 lbs. while also reaching the consolation semifinals.

Their combined efforts helped the Tigers finish eighth in the 16-school tourney with 72 points.

Burt scored two falls among his three match wins at Central City. The second came in the gold medal match where he pinned St. Paul’s Alex Meinecke in 1:14. Yutan’s Jesse Kult pushed his semifinal match with Burt to the full time, but the Tiger senior advanced with a 7-1 win.

Burt takes a 40-2 record into this weekend’s state tournament. The 40 wins equals the school record for wins at that weight Burt set last season.

His first match Thursday is against Logan View’s Baylor Kaup who comes to the mat at 20-6. A win could set Burt up with a quarterfinal bout against Conestoga’s Carter Plowman. Now 31-9, Plowman surrendered an injury forfeit to Burt during a dual meet at Tekamah on Jan. 31.

The top half of the bracket is dominated by Pierce’s Jayden Coulter. Now 38-1, the Bluejay senior was sixth in Class B at 145 lbs. a year ago and previously handed Burt one of his two losses this year.

Stock is 20-8 after taking over the 170-lb. slot in late December.

After a 6-4 loss to district runner-up Garret Buschkamp of Crofton/Bloomfield in the semis, Stock pinned Fairbury’s Konrad Kuzlka in 4:07 and Cyrus Songster of Centennial at the 2:52 mark to earn a spot in the state brackets.

His first state match will be against District 4 runner-up Jack Myers of Broken Bow who is 41-4. Stock and Buschkamp could meet again in the championship semifinals.

District 4 champ Cayden Lamb from Valentine is the only returning medal winner in the weight class after taking fourth at 145 lbs. last year. He is slotted into the bottom half of the bracket with District 3 champ Cooper Stokebrand.

Tobin couldn’t get away from Tri County’s Jurgen Baker while placing fourth at 182 lbs. Both of Tobin’s district losses came to the Trojan senior, by fall at 5:01 in the second round and by a 7-5 decision in the bronze medal match. Starting the third period in the down position, Tobin tied the match at 5-5 with an escape midway through the third period. Baker scored a takedown with 50 seconds left and held on the rest of the way for the win.

Tobin makes his state tournament debut against District 2 champ Brek Thompson of Battle Creek who brings a 35-12 record to state. C3 champ Derek Wacker of Yutan joins Tobin in the bottom half of the bracket.

Williams was two points from a repeat state berth. Central City’s Dalton Lovejoy, who placed second in the 106-lb. weight class, was a 7-6 winner in the quarterfinals. Lovejoy had a 3-2 lead going into the second period. The two traded reversals twice, with Lovejoy’s second good for a 7-6 lead that stood up throughout the third period. Against St. Paul’s Lane Baker in the consolation semifinals, Baker scored to a 5-0 lead in the first period behind a takedown and near fall at the end of the period. Williams scored a takedown and back points of his own to draw within 5-4 at the start of the third period. Starting from the down position, Williams scored a reversal 15 seconds into the frame for a 6-5 lead, but Baker got a reversal of his own with a minute left and held on for the win.

Williams ends his sophomore campaign at 23-11.

Breckenridge saw his senior season end at 32-10. A 9-2 decision to Fairbury’s Connor Gerths dropped Breckenridge into the consolation bracket where he scored a pair of pins to earn a spot in the heartbreak round against Centennial’s Jarret Dodson. Breckenridge had a 4-2 lead heading into the third period. Starting from the bottom position, Dodson scored a reversal and a near fall midway through the period to claim the 7-4 decision. Both Gerths and Doson advance to the state tournament.

Braniff, who ended his first varsity season at 29-14, saw both of his district losses go to state qualifiers. Fairbury’s Riley Arner erased a 4-2 deficit early in the third period by turning a reversal into a pin at 5:17. Braniff came back with two falls of his own in the consolation bracket to set up a match against Central City’s Bryce Kunz with a spot in the state tournament on the line. Kunz took a 4-0 lead into the third period, but Braniff’s quick takedown cut the deficit in half. Kunz regrouped 30 seconds later, turning a reversal into a pin at 4:12.

Behind its nine state qualifiers, Crofton/Bloomfield won the team title 178-147 over St. Paul. The host school, defending Class C runner-up Central City, was third with 129 points.

Oakland-Craig forwarded three wrestlers into state competition from the District 1 tournament in Albion.

Heavyweight JT Brands, a junior, improved to 42-1 after winning the district title. Classmate Dominick Richter placed second at 220 lbs. and will take a 33-11 mark to state. Another junior, Oliver Johnson, placed fourth at 132 lbs. and is now 34-12.

Lyons-Decatur senior Daven Whitley qualified for a fourth trip to the state wrestling tournament with a second place finish at the Class D District 3 meet held at Thayer Central High School in Hebron. After wrestling in Class C for three years with the BRLD team, the senior leader of the LDNE squad will be one of the favorites in the 220-lb. division of Class D as one of three returning medalists in the weight class. He has a 40-2 record this year.

Whitley has two state medals in the heavyweight division in Class C after finishing sixth in both his sophomore and junior years.

First and second round matches in Class C get under way at 3 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Consolations bouts start at 12 noon on Friday. Championship semifinal and third round consolation matches start at 6:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Consolation medal round matches in all classes start at 9 on Saturday morning. The championship finals in all four classes and the girls finals all begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcast live on the NET network.