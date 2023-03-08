Molly Braniff was mad.

As an eighth grader at Tekamah-Herman, she wasn’t allowed to audition for a school musical that year.

That was roughly 1996 and a musical production hasn’t graced the THS stage since.

After her graduation in 2000, she studied music education at Dana and taught in Ralston and Blair before coming back home. Since then, she’s made it her mission to bring musical theater back to her alma mater.

Her efforts, and those of many others, will be on the school’s auditorium stage Thursday, March 9, for a three-day run of “Beehive.”

“At the first of the year, I asked (Superintendent Dan Gross) if we could do it,” Braniff said prior to a rehearsal last week. “He said ‘yes.’ Then he asked what it would cost.”

She said this version of “Beehive” is a low-budget production that has relied heavily on donations from parents and the public to bring it off.

“People have been wonderful,” Braniff said. “They have donated props, costumes, set pieces—whatever we’ve needed.”

Braniff labelled “Beehive” more of a revue than a full-blown Broadway-style stage musical. The production doesn’t have a lot of characters, per se.

“What we do have is a lot of kids who want to be involved,” Braniff said. “And lots and lots of music.”

She said there are 17 vocal parts and six more kids participating as crew members. She also is getting volunteer help from art teacher Jennifer Gahan who works with the school’s drama club; Shauna Self, who has worked in community theater before, has been pitching in to help with hair and makeup.

The hair is important. The beehive was a popular style in the 1960s and will be worn by several members of the cast.

Braniff, the elementary music teacher at THS, labelled “Beehive” as a trip through the 60s with the music of the era acting as the guide. It starts off with the sounds of the girls groups popular in the early part of the decade and ends with the music of the Woodstock generation.

Braniff said the production is the culmination of a lot of volunteer effort, from the kids on stage to the people behind the scenes.

“It’s a lot of extra work and a lot of extra time, but the kids have really been pushing hard,” she said. “When you see a kid’s face light up because they did something they didn’t think they could do, it’s 1,000 percent worth it.”

Curtain time is 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at the door but can only be paid in cash.