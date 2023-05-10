Alumni tickets will be sold until Monday, May 15, at both Tekamah banks or by contacting Leslee Brenneis at 402-870-1283.

Honored classes for this year are 2023, 2003, 1998, 1973 and 1963.

The banquet is set for Saturday, May 27, at Tekamah City Auditorium. Doors open for alumni and their guests at 5:30 p.m. The banquet starts at 6.

The banquet caps a day full of activities for alumni. The day starts with Burt County Museum’s annual Coffee on the Porch, starting at 9 a.m. Several classes also have organized gatherings around the area.