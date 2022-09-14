Tiger 9 splits a pair of triangulars

Tekamah-Herman’s softball team split a pair of triangulars over the past week.

Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers began the week at West Point on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a 19-0 win over the host Cuming County Cadets in three innings.

Lacey Petersen pitched the win for the Tigers, while helping her own cause at the plate, going 3-3 with two runs scored and three runs driven in.

Emma Wakehouse, Morgan Lewis and Hannah Rief added two hits apiece. Wakehouse doubled while scoring three runs and driving in two. Lewis doubled while scoring one and driving in three. Rief scored a run.

Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Sammie Brodersen, Olivia Chatt, Maddie Smutny, Alicia Clark, Larissa Ackerman and Ryan Braniff. Brodersen scored two runs and drove in two. Chatt scored one and drove in one. Brodersen scored two and drove in one. Clark drove in one. Ackerman scored a run while Braniff scored one and drove in two. Emilia Evasic, Eden Roberts, Bailey Holiday and Sarina Redding each scored a run. Brinley Stahr scored one and drove in one while Jayla Rife drove in one.

It was a completely different scenario in Thursday’s nightcap as the NEN Vipers defeated Tekamah-Herman 11-1 in four innings. Braniff took the loss for the Tigers, who were limited offensively to just three hits by Viper pitching— a single apiece by Petersen, Lewis and Evasic. Evasic scored the lone Tiger run.

The Tigers traveled to Scribner for a triangular hosted by Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Tuesday and nearly pulled off a sweep, The Tigers stormed back from a 7-0 deficit before losing a 9-8 heartbreaker to Class B’s Blue River, a cooperative of David City, Shelby-Rising City and East Butler.

Rief, Evasic and Brodersen stroked two hits apiece to pace the Tiger offense. Brodersen doubled while scoring one run and driving in three. Evasic scored two runs.

Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Lewis, Braniff and Chatt. Lewis scored two runs. Braniff drove in two runs. Wakehouse scored two runs while Petersen scored a run.

The Tigers were not determined to let the nightcap game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder slip through their fingers.

They made sure of that in the second inning.

A six-run explosion in the top of the second proved to be the difference in the Tigers’ 9-3 win over the host Raiders. Petersen picked up the win in the circle.

Wakehouse led the Tiger offense with two hits, including a double while scoring one run and driving in two. Petersen, Rief and Braniff each jacked a double. Petersen scored two runs while Rief drove in three. Braniff scored one and drove in one.

Also hitting safely for the Tigers were Evasic, Brodersen, Smutny and Stahr. Evasic scored a run while Brodersen scored two. Smutny drove in two runs while Stahr scored one and Clark scored one.

T-H ended the week with a heartbreaking 8-7 loss at Wayne. The Blue Devils got a win on a walk-off fielding error.

Brodersen blasted one out of the yard for a grand slam homer as part of a two-hit night for the Tigers. Rief jacked a two-run double while Smutny also hit safely for the Tigers. Brodersen, Rief, Wakehouse, Petersen, Lewis, Braniff and Stahr scored the Tiger runs.

The Tigers were scheduled to host a triangular on Saturday with Malcolm and Raymond Central. On Tuesday (tonight) they take part in another triangular at Wahoo. The Warriors were ranked number-one in Class B. The triangular also features Douglas County West. On Thursday, they return home to host Class C’s top-ranked club, Yutan/Mead, before taking part in the Arlington Invite on Saturday.