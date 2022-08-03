Tiger baseball ‘out of gas’ for Area 2 final

Marching through the elimination bracket, Tekamah-Herman’s American Legion Seniors baseball team was one win away from a state tournament berth. But the long haul took its toll on Tiger pitching and top-seeded Pender took full advantage while earning the Class C Area 2 title with a 12-3 win Tuesday night at Dave Nitzschke Field in Pender.

“They just had more left at the end than we did,” Tiger coach Jason Hoover said. “We were pretty fired up at the beginning but we couldn’t keep it going and couldn’t get a hit when we needed one.”

Pender hurler Brayden Hegge had something to say about that. The lanky right-hander scattered six hits, gave up three runs, all earned, while walking three and striking out six.

Playing as the home team, the Tigers jumped on Hegge for two runs in the first inning with their running game in high gear. Leadoff man Dylan Chatt walked, Jed Hoover followed with an infield hit after Chatt had stolen second. Chatt advanced to third on Hoover’s hit, Hoover later stole second himself. Spencer Pagels drove in Chatt with an infield out. Dawson Schram drove in Hoover with a single up the middle and the Tigers looked to be in command.

Coach Hoover said he needed Schram to pitch deep into the game. Schram responded by setting Pender down in order in the first, but things started to unravel in the second. Jake Bruns started the inning with a double when two Tiger outfielders collided while tracking down his fly ball. After a walk, Bruns later scored on an infield out and Schram retired the final three in order.

Pender took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third, scoring two runs on four straight hits.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning by fashioning a two-out rally. Brady Braniff singled and stole second before coming home on Thatcher Zink’s single.

But it was all Pender after that. The host team scored three runs before an out was recorded in the fourth on their way to a five-run inning. They pushed across four more in the fifth that had the Tigers staring at an early ending via the run-ahead rule.

Hegge made the lead stand up, retiring the last seven batters he faced. Hoover singled with two out in the fourth and stole second, but was cut down trying to steal third to end the threat. Hegge needed only 11 pitches to get out of the fifth, retiring the Tigers on a fly ball to center and two strikeouts.

Coach Hoover said Schram threw a good game despite the score.

“He probably had the best stuff of any of our pitchers the last two or three weeks, he just didn’t get a lot of help tonight. We didn’t execute well on defense and things kind of snowballed on him late,” Hoover said. “Dawson’s improved a lot since the start of the season. Coach (Gary) Frerich worked with him on his mechanics and he really listened and put it to use.”

Wistful at the end of the game, Hoover said he’d seen his players grow a lot since they were nine years old and running around the bases.

“They don’t want to leave,” he said Tuesday night as his team hung around the dugout, accepting the congratulations from the good number of fans who made the trip. “It’s been a long eight years, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Pender advanced to the Class C state tournament which started last Friday in Wisner. It marked the fourth time in 11 years that Pender had advanced both their Senior and Junior teams to state.

Pender was slotted for the tournament’s first game last Friday, taking on Stromsburg-Osceola-Shelby. The championship finals are scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 3, at Wisner’s River Park.

The second-seeded Tigers opened the tournament on Friday, July 22, with an 8-4 loss to Ponca. Hoover took the loss on the mound.

Chatt led the Seniors’ offense with two hits, including a triple while scoring a run. Zink added a run-scoring double. Jed Hoover and Pagels also hit safely for the Tigers.

It was Saturday that the Tigers began what would be the first of three straight blowout wins. The streak began with a 15-3 romp over Randolph in five innings. Braniff got the win on the mound for the Tigers.

Chatt’s three-hit, three-run performance led the Seniors’ offense on Saturday. Hoover, Pagels, Zink and Cale Belfrage each cranked out two hits apiece with Hoover, Belfrage and Zink each drilling a double. Hoover scored three runs while driving in one. Pagels scored two runs while driving in two. Belfrage and Zink scored two runs apiece while driving in another.

T-H kept its hot streak going on Sunday with a 14-5 win over Ponca, avenging the 8-4 loss on Friday. Belfrage got the win on the mound with Pagels pitching the final inning.

Pagels led the Tiger attack with three hits, including a triple and a bases-clearing double while driving in six runs. Hoover, Schram and Belfrage each rapped out two hits. Hoover scored three runs while driving in three. Schram scored one while driving in three. Belfrage scored one and drove in one. Chatt scored four runs while Zink and Robinson each scored one apiece. Bret Brenneis scored three runs as courtesy runner for Pagels.

Monday evening saw the same result. A nine-run explosion in the third inning helped propel the Tigers to a 15-8 win over Hartington. Hoover got the win on the mound and helped his own cause by drilling three hits, scoring a run and driving in one.

Chatt collected four hits, including a double, to lead the Seniors’ offense. He also scoring three runs and drove in three. Pagels added three hits, including a pair of doubles, while driving in two.

Schram, Belfrage and Zink each added a pair of hits. Schram smacked a triple while scoring three runs and driving in another. Belfrage scored three runs while driving in two. Zink doubled, scored once and drove in two. Garrett Noel doubled and scored.