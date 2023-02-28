Tekamah-Herman’s boys basketball team got in one final regular-season game before the postseason got under way last week.

And it was a great way to end the regular season.

The Tigers ended the regular slate with an upset win at Omaha Brownell Talbot, 60-52 on Friday evening, Feb. 17.

Brody Rogers led the Tigers with 18 points while Reece Williams added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Griffin Breckenridge, Cale Belfrage and Drew Oligmueller added eight points apiece.

The season came to an end for the boys after a 69-33 loss to Oakland-Craig in the Class C2 Subdistrict 3 tournament at Omaha Nation High School in Macy last Tuesday. Rogers again led the Tigers with 13 points.

The loss ended the Tigers’ season at 3-19 and was the final game in a Tekamah-Herman uniform for five seniors: Bret Brenneis, Thatcher Zink, Garret Lindberg, Adrian Robinson and Drew Oligmueller.

Coach Taylor Klein returns five full or part-time starters for the 2023-24 season: Rogers, Sam Oligmueller, Breckenridge, Belfrage and Williams. Jessen Booth also looks to return for the Tigers.

Last week’s inclement weather postponed the subdistrict title game between O-C and the host Chiefs by a day, but O-C won Friday's contest 61-52. Top-seeded Freeman ended O-C's postseason run with a 53-22 win in the Class C2 District 1 final Monday night at Adams.

Sixth-seeded Howells-Dodge advanced to next week's state tournament with a 56-34 win over Bridgeport in the Class D1 District 6 final played Feb. 27 at Lexington High School. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was dropped from further contention with a loss to Dundy County-Stratton in the D1 District 5 final played Monday night at at Kearney High School.

Bancroft-Rosalie, the number-8 seed was slated to take on Ansley-Litchfield Tuesday night, Feb. 28, at Boone Central High School in Albion.