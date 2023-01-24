Tiger girls down Madison in East Husker play

The rough stretch continued for the Tekamah-Herman girls and boys basketball team over the past week.

The girls did, however, get a win on the road.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls got out to a double-digit lead early and never looked back in defeating Madison 42-15 on Friday before dropping games to West Point-Beemer on Saturday and Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.

Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with a double-double against the Dragons, scoring 25 points while she and Carly Freidel each grabbed 11 rebounds.

Rebounding was fairly even down the roster as Sammie Brodersen, Brinley Stahr, Lillie Strode and Keira Pensyl combined for more than 30 rebounds.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tigers hung with West Point-Beemer for the majority of the contest before the Lady Cadets pulled away late in the fourth quarter for a 54-45 win. Allie Kaup led the Cadets with a game-high 24 points followed by Campbell Snodgrass with 15.

Hansen led the Tigers with another double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Carly Freidel added 12 points.

It was a completely different story against the 13-2 Knights on Tuesday, however, as Oakland-Craig shot to a 20-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back in defeating the Tigers 65-21.

Sadie Nelson led seventh-ranked O-C with 15 points while twin sister Chaney added 11.

Hansen topped the Tigers with 10 points.

The boys went 0-3 over the past week, dropping a 58-33 game at Madison on Friday, a 67-49 decision to West Point-Beemer on Saturday and a 71-41 loss to Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.

Brody Rogers led the Tigers with 10 points in the loss to Madison on Friday with Reece Williams adding eight.

Rogers netted a game-high 15 points against West Point-Beemer while Sam Oligmueller added 12. Griffin Breckenridge led the Tigers with 12 points against Oakland-Craig on Tuesday.

The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Dodge on Friday to take on the Howells-Dodge Jaguars. On Tuesday, the Tigers host Omaha Mercy in a girls-only game before hosting the Mead Raiders in a girl/boy doubleheader on Thursday.