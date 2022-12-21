Tiger girls go 1-2, boys still looking for first win

December has not been kind to Tekamah-Herman basketball teams.

The Tiger girls stand at 2-3 with one game remaining on the pre-Christmas slate. The boys stood at 0-5.

Slow starts plagued both teams in their only home contest of the week, against Wisner-Pilger on Dec. 9.

The Gators jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the girls game before Sammie Brodersen canned a three-pointer from the top of the circle to break the drought.

The visitors opened the second frame with a 16-1 burst to take command of the game. Forwards Emma Heller and Cameryn Bellar combined for 15 of Wisner-Pilger’s 24 points in the quarter, helping the Gators to a 35-7 cushion at the half.

Plagued by injury and illness so far this winter, the Tigers had only seven players in uniform. With Taryn Sheets in sling after suffering a shoulder injury against Stanton, the Tigers struggled to match up inside against Heller, a third-team all-conference choice last year, and six-foot senior Maggie Schweers.

Heller topped three Gators in double figures with 22 points, Bellar added 19.

Brodersen notched eight to lead the Tigers.

In the boys game, Wisner-Pilger used a glut of scoring bursts to claim a 73-44 win.

The Gators raced to a 17-4 lead but the Tigers put together a 13-7 run to close within seven at the quarter break, 24-17.

The pattern continued into the second period as Wisner-Pilger opened with a 14-4 run only to see the Tigers mount a comeback to trail 42-29 at the half.

It was all Gators after the break. A 10-4 run had the visitors up 52-33 with 2:39 to go in the third period and they cruised from there.

Owen Heller and Jack Knust netted 22 apiece to lead the Gator attack. Hunter Palmer, a lightning-quick playmaking guard with a physical edge, added 14.

The Tigers got 11 points from Adrian Robinson, freshman Sam Oligmueller added eight behind a pair of three-pointers.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls got their second win of the season on the road at Twin River on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Preslee Hansen’s 18 points led all scorers in the game with Brodersen adding 15 points and nine rebounds. Hansen’s total included a 14-of-20 performance at the foul line for 70 percent. As a team, the Tigers shot 65 percent at the charity stripe.

What went right for the Tiger girls on Saturday went a little south on Thursday, as Logan View/Scribner-Snyder used an 18-8 third-quarter run to propel them to a 41-32 win. Hansen led the Tigers with 15 points.

Coach Taylor Klein’s boys fell behind 16-4 after one quarter against Twin River en route to a 60-39 loss to the Titans on Saturday. Drew Oligmueller led the Tigers with seven points while Adrian Robinson grabbed nine rebounds.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder jumped out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter, stretched it to 40-12 at halftime and never looked back in cruising to a 59-33 win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Brody Rogers led the Tigers with nine points.

Both Tiger teams look to get back on track with one more doubleheader before heading into the holiday moratorium that starts Friday, Dec. 23. Tekamah-Herman hosted Arlington on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, for a girl/boy doubleheader. They now are off until Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30, when both squads host Omaha Nation, Homer and Bancroft-Rosalie for holiday tournament action.