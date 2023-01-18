Tiger girls split pair, boys drop a pair

The Tekamah-Herman girls and boys basketball teams started the week on a rough note on Saturday as the Clarkson-Leigh Patriots came to town.

Clarkson-Leigh got out to a 38-10 halftime lead in the girls game and never looked back in defeating the Tigers 62-24. Chloe Hanel led the Lady Patriots with a game-high 26 points while Jessica Hoffman added 10.

Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 13 points.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls got back on track on Tuesday as they pulled away late in the game for a 46-37 win over Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

Hansen led three Tigers in double figures with 19 points. Sammie Brodersen added 12 and Carly Freidel put in 11. Hansen and Brodersen each came away with a double-double as Hansen led in steals with 11 and Brodersen led in rebounding with 11. Hansen was close behind in that department with nine.

Samantha Roth and Avery Bacon led the Lady Cougars with nine points.

The Tigers improved to 4-7 with Tuesday night’s win.

The Clarkson-Leigh boys raced to a 28-13 lead and coasted to a 66-39 win. Mason Whitmore led three Patriots in double figures with 17 points, followed by Drew Beeson’s 13 and 11 from Kyle Kasik.

Griffin Breckenridge led the Tigers with 16 points while Brody Rogers added 11.

A 17-2 opening quarter proved to be the difference as the Lyons-Decatur Northeast Cougars defeated Tekamah-Herman 58-44 on Tuesday. Braden Hardin led the Cougars with a game-high 15 points with Kaden Knaak adding 13. Breckenridge led the Tigers with 12 and Rogers added 11 as the team dipped to 2-9.

Both Tiger squads continue their busy month of East Husker Conference contests with three on the schedule this week. Last Friday they were scheduled to visit Madison before returning home to host West Point-Beemer on Saturday. Tuesday (tonight) they host the Oakland-Craig Knights. On Friday, they visit the Howells-Dodge Jaguars at Dodge.