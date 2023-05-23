Looking to improve upon their third place finish at the Class C state golf tournament a year ago, Tekamah-Herman’s golf squad blasted their way into this year’s state meet in record-setting fashion.

The Tigers claimed the District 2 crown by posting a sparkling 318 at Oakland Golf Club on May 16. The total opened a 25-shot margin over the runners-up from Yutan. North Bend Central became the third team to qualify for state, taking third with their 350.

The district title makes this year’s Tiger team the first in 50 years of T-H golf to make it to state in back-to-back years.

The Tigers were led by sophomore Brody Rogers who scored a school-record 68, 4-under par on the Oakland course, while claiming individual medalist honors.

Rogers had plenty of help.

Bret Brenneis placed third with his 79 while Griffin Breckenridge placed eighth with his 83. Thatcher Zink added an 88 to the T-H scorecard while Caden Booth came in at 105.

Rogers, Brenneis and Breckenridge become the 23rd, 24th and 25th individual state qualifiers in school history, coach John Walford said.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals from each of the state’s five districts qualify for state tournament play. The Class C tournament will be played May 23-24 at Elks Country Club near Columbus. The course is located north of the city near Lakeview High School. Opened in 1901, it plays 6,565 yards from the back tees with par at 72.

Official tee times supplied by the Nebraska School Activities Association show Breckenridge teeing off from the first hole at 9:20 Tuesday morning. He will be playing with seniors Scout Simmons of Amherst, Jacob Regier of Heartland and Jude Elgert of Yutan.

Zink tees off from number-10 at 9:20. He is playing with Cayden Marshbanks of Lincoln Christian, Callen Marshall of Norfolk Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran’s Logan DeBoer.

Brenneis has a 10:10 tee time at number-1 with Jack Alberts of Grand Island Central Catholic, Karter Kerkman of Norfolk Catholic and Owen Anderson of Oakland-Craig.

Booth is up at 10:40 on number-10 with Clayton Schultz of Mitchell, North Bend’s Nolan Williams and Austin Dendinger of Ponca.

Rogers is in the last group away from number-1, teeing off at 10:50 with Samuel Wells of St. Paul, Cael Peters of Mitchell and Noah Carpenter of Palmyra.

Pairings for Wednesday’s play will be based on Tuesday’s results.

Class C District 2

Team Results

1. Tekamah-Herman, 318; 2. Yutan, 34; 3. North bend Central, 350; 4. West Point-Beemer, 369; 5. Cedar Bluffs/Mead, 370; 6. Logan View, 370; 7. Oakland-Craig, 374; 8. Clarkson/Leigh, 385; 9. Arlington, 388; 10. David City, 389; 11. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 390; 12. Archbishop Bergan, 414; 13. Fort Calhoun, 434; 14. Winser-Pilger, 453. No Team Score: Aquinas Catholic, Madison.

Individual Top 10

1. Brody Rogers, T-H, 68; 2. Jaylin Jakub, Aq Cath, 76; 3. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 79; 4. Owen Anderson, O-C, 79; 5. Landon Mimic, NBC, 80; 6. Edwin Rosenthal, Arl, 80; 7. Jude Elgert, Yut, 83; 8. Griffin Breckenridge, T-H, 83; 9. Josh Egbers, LV, 84; 10. Tannen Honke, Yut, 84.