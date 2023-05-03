Tekamah-Herman’s golf team was riding a hot streak into last Saturday’s Oakland-Craig Invitational.

In the days leading into the O-C meet, the Tigers ran their string of tournament titles to three after winning the Pender and North Bend Central invitationals.

The Pender tourney was postponed from Saturday, April 22, to Monday, April 24, due to poor conditions.

The Tigers didn’t mind the delay.

Led by Brody Rogers’ 77, the Tigers posted a score of 331 to claim team honors by six shots over the host Pendragons.

Rogers’ score tied Pender’s Quinton Heineman for low honors. Heineman claimed the gold medal in a playoff.

Behind Rogers, the other four Tigers all hit the medal stand.

Bret Brenneis was third at 81, Griffin Breckenridge was sixth with his 84. Thatcher Zink shot 89 to place 10th while Blayne Williams carded an 89, good for 12th.

Tekamah-Herman’s junior varsity hosted six other schools for an invitational at Northridge Country Club on April 24. The Tigers won that, too, putting up a 187 to open an 18-shot margin over the runners-up from Wisner Pilger.

Caden Booth’s 40 was good for individual honors. Matt Regalado placed third with his 45. Thomas Braniff and Landon Miller tied for eighth at 51. Ryan Ketelsen added a 61 for the Tigers.

The scoring got even better for the Tiger varsity at North Bend on Wednesday.

Rogers posted a 3-over par 73 and Brenneis added a 75 as the Tigers shot a blistering 308 on the North Bend course, winning the team race by two shots over Bennington. Rogers score was good for second and Brenneis placed fourth.

Aquinas Catholic’s Jaylin Jakub was the individual medalist, shooting a 72.

Elsewhere for the Tigers, Zink’s 79 was good for 12th in the 15-school meet. Breckenridge came in at 81 while Williams shot a 90.

Following last Saturday’s trip to Oakland, the Tigers are back in tournament action May 2 at the Elkhorn Valley course in Hooper for the Logan View Invitational before playing in the Wayne Invitational on May 4.

Madison hosts the East Husker Conference tournament May 8 at Fairplay Golf Course near Norfolk.

North Bend Invitational

Team Results

1. Tekamah-Herman, 308; 2. Bennington, 310; 3. North Bend Central, 322; 4. Cedar Bluffs/Mead, 328; 5. West Point-Beemer, 334; 6. Logan View, 345; 7. Howells-Dodge, 352; 8. Fort Calhoun, 356; 9. Arlington, 368; 10. Archbishop Bergan, 371; 11. NBC JV, 395; 12. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 420; 13. Wisner-Pilger, 451. No Team Score: Bancroft-Rosalie, Aquinas Catholic.

Individual Top 10

1. Jaylin Jakub, Aq Cath, 72; 2. Brody Rogers, T-H, 73; 3. Jake Wright, NBC, 74; 4. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 75; 5. Jack Clements, Ben, 76; 6. Brenden Anderson, WP-B, 76; 7. Nate Kaup, WP-B, 77; 8. Reid Thomburg, Ben, 78; 9. Wyatt Rangeloff, NBC, 78; 10. Kellen Fiala, H-D, 78.