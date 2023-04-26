Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team continued its run of impressive play last week.

In triangular play at River Wilds Golf Course near Blair, the Tigers were a close second to Class B’s Elkhorn North, 155-159. The host Bears trailed the field at 175.

Sophomore Brody Rogers led the Tiger contingent, claiming medalist honors with his 2-under par 34.

Bret Brenneis added a 38 for the Tigers, Thatcher Zink finished at 43. Griffin Breckenridge added a 44 while Caden Booth completed the Tiger card with his 49.

In junior varsity play, North posted a 160 to run away from the field. The Tigers were a distant second at 190, Blair finished at 232.

Blayne Williams was low for the Tiger JVs, shooting a 44. Matt Regalado came in at 45 while Landon Miller added a 48. Thomas Braniff shot a 53, Ryan Ketelsen shot 55 and Rylan Rix shot 56.

Coach John Walford’s Tigers were scheduled to travel to Pender last Saturday morning for the Pender Invitational. On Wednesday, they return to the North Bend course for an invitational before taking part in the prestigious Oakland-Craig Invitational on Saturday, April 29. Tee time is set for 9 a.m.