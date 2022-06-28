Tiger softball teams in action

Quite a few Tekamah-Herman softball teams were in action over the past week.

In the 16/18-under Logan Valley League tournament on Saturday it was a first and second place sweep for the Tigers, with the Black coming out on top and the Gold finishing runners-up.

The Gold kicked off the tournament with a 9-4 win over Arlington on Saturday, followed by the Tiger Black defeating Arlington 11-8. The Tiger Black defeated the Tiger Gold 7-4 to win the league tournament title.

Tekamah-Herman finished runners-up in the 14-under LVL tournament, falling to West Point in the title game.

The 10U Gold team took on a pair of teams from Logan View on Tuesday, June 21. Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers wasted no time getting down to business in defeating Logan View Blue 13-2 and Logan View Gold 14-2 in three innings.

In the win over LV Gold it was Kenzington Walton pacing the offense with two hits while scoring one and driving in one. Emily Loftis blasted a triple while scoring two runs and driving in two.

Oakley Sheets, Ivy Johnson and Elle Olson each scored two runs apiece for Gold with Liberty Ritter, Abigail Hansen, Olivia Struss and Halle Self each scoring one run.

On Wednesday the 14-under saw Logan View get out to a 6-0 lead early in the first inning, but the Tigers answered with nine runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 14-6 win.

Lucy Jarzynka and Ruby Booth collected two hits apiece to pace the 14U offense. Jarzynka cracked a double while scoring one run and driving in two. Booth scored two runs and drove in two.

LilyAnn Willing smacked a solo homer while Addie Mills cracked a bases-clearing triple. She scored two runs and drive in four.

Ruby Petersen also hit safely for the 14s, scoring two runs. Taylor Lydick added two runs and drove in one for the 14’s with Miley Bergman, Isabella Evasic, Tessa Jones and Brooklyn Tolzman adding a run apiece.

The Tiger Black 16/18’s returned to Carson Field to take on LVSS on Wednesday, coming out on top 4-1.

Emilia Evasic and Lacey Petersen both hit safely for the Tiger Black. Petersen, Brynn Schmidt, Morgan Lewis and Olivia Chatt each scored a run with Ryan Braniff and Alicia Clark each driving in a run.

The week concluded with both 12U teams in action on Thursday. The Gold 12’s fell to Pender 18-0 in three innings while the Purple 12’s won a 2-1 thriller over Pender. Payton Olson drilled a hit that drove in Halle Olson to tie the game and later scored the game-winner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0