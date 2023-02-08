The East Husker Conference basketball tournament was unkind to both Tiger teams last week as neither the boys nor the girls were able to fashion a win.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls began their tournament stay with a 57-36 loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Friday in Humphrey. Preslee Hansen led the Tigers with 20 points.

Things were a little better in consolation play at Bancroft on Monday, but Bancroft-Rosalie was able to hold on for a 43-38 win. Hansen again led the Tigers with 23 points.

It was a bit rougher on the boys’ side as third-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie shot out to a huge lead after one quarter and never looked back in defeating the Tigers 78-29 on Saturday.

Their next game, in Madison on Tuesday, got off to a much better to start as the Tigers were holding a 14-11 lead midway through the second quarter. But a 14-0 run gave Pender the lead for good on the way to a 49-33 win. Brody Rogers led the Tigers with eight points while Adrian Robinson and Reece Williams added seven apiece.

Tekamah-Herman has a pair of girl-boy doubleheaders coming up this next week. Tuesday (tonight) marks the final home game of the season for both girls and boys as they host North Bend Central. Thursday they travel to Fort Calhoun.

As of press time, the Tiger girls were seated third in the Class C1 Subdistrict 5 tournament bracket, just ahead of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder by a .1491 margin. The official girls subdistrict tournament pairings are expected to be released by the NSAA on Thursday, Feb. 9. The tournaments will be played Feb. 13-16. Other schools in the five-team subdistrict include Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Winnebago. The top-seeded team gets to host the subdistrict tournament. Wayne is currently half a point ahead of West Point-Beemer in the NSAA’s wildcard standings for the top seed.

The boys have one regular-season game remaining after this next week as they travel to Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Friday, Feb. 17. They currently sit in third place in Class C2 Subdistrict 3 ahead of Homer. Oakland-Craig and Omaha Nation are the other two schools in the subdistrict. Omaha Nation currently is nearly two points clear of O-C for the top seed.

The official boys subdistrict tournament pairings are expected to be released Tuesday, Feb. 14. The tournaments are set for Feb. 20-23.