Tiger teams place second in home holiday tournament

The Tekamah-Herman girls and boys basketball teams hosted their first holiday tournament since the 2000-2001 season on Dec. 29 and 30. Both came away with runner-up finishes.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls posted a huge upset in the opening round, knocking off a once-beaten Homer club 62-34.

Preslee Hansen led four Tigers in double digits with 19 points. Carly Freidel followed with a career-high 16 points, Brinley Stahr added a career-high 12 and Sammie Brodersen put in 10. Hansen and Freidel led in rebounding with seven boards apiece.

But scoring didn’t come as easily in the championship game against Bancroft-Rosalie. The Panthers scored points in bunches while rolling to a 56-40 win, levelling their season mark at 5-5.

A 9-2 run to close the first period had the visitors up 13-6 at the quarter break.

Hansen got her team back in the game, cashing a triple and a pair of free throws to spark a 9-0 that had the Tigers in front 15-13 with 5:23 left in the half.

But it didn’t last. Makenna James converted an old-fashioned three-point play on the next possession, starting a 7-2 run that closed the first half with the Panthers up 20-17.

Brodersen hit from three-point land to tie the score at 20-20 early in the third.

Bancroft-Rosalie then tore off a 14-1 run that saw five different players score. Trailing 34-21, the Tigers wouldn’t get closer than a dozen the rest of the way.

Hansen led both sides with 18 points, Brodersen added 13, but the rest of the team combined for just nine.

Bancroft-Rosalie’s only senior, Isabella Bonneau, led the balanced Panther attack with 11 points. James, Treylynn Sheridan and Samryn Dick each added eight.

Coach Taylor Klein’s boys got through the opening round with a 55-34 win over Homer, which got the Tigers their first win of the season. Drew Oligmueller led the Tigers with 16 points.

In the title game against Bancroft-Rosalie, the Panthers used a devastating first quarter outburst while cruising to a 78-53 win, improving to 8-3 on the year.

All-East Husker candidate Elliott Nottleman hit three three-pointers during the Panthers’ 33-point first-quarter deluge. Nottleman hit 13 of his game high 19 points in the first frame, leading his team to a 33-16 advantage.

The teams played relatively even after that, but the damage had already been done.

The Tigers trailed by 13 at intermission, 46-33. Sam Oligmueller cut the deficit to 14 with a basket at 1:38 of the third period, trailing 55-39. But the Panthers closed the quarter with a 5-2 burst to take command.

Four other Panthers joined Nottleman in double figures.

Brody Rogers led the Tigers with 14 points. Drew Oligmueller added a dozen while Sam Oligmueller cashed 11.

Tigers split with Spartans

After having a Jan. 3 home contest against Walthill postponed by inclement weather, both Tiger squads opened January’s slate with a doubleheader Jan. 5 against West Monona, the high school in Onawa, Iowa.

The Tiger girls stayed with 6-0 West Monona for the majority of the game on Thursday, but turnovers proved to be the difference in a 53-44 loss to the Spartans, dropping to 3-6 on the year.

Hansen led all scorers with 24 points.

In their first game of the 2023 half of the season, the Tiger boys got out to a 9-3 lead before West Monona came back to take a brief lead. The teams were tied at halftime, 26-26, but the Tigers took the lead for good after the break, pulling away for a 66-52 win. The victory over the Spartans moved the Tigers to 2-7 on the season.

Griffin Breckenridge led three Tigers in double digits with a career-high 20 points, followed by a career-high 18 points from Sam Oligmueller and 13 from Rogers. Drew Oligmueller chipped in with nine.

The Tigers helped themselves by going 12-of-15, an 80 percent clip.

Tekamah-Herman has a busy slate of East Husker Conference contests in the next couple weeks. Saturday they hosted Clarkson-Leigh for a girl/boy doubleheader, followed by a home doubleheader tonight (Tuesday) against Lyons-Decatur Northeast. On Friday, they travel to Madison before returning home on Saturday, Jan. 14, to take on West Point-Beemer.