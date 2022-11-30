Tiger teams sweep jamboree doubleheader, seasons open at home Friday against Pender

Tekamah-Herman’s girls and boys basketball teams got their preseason jamboree doubleheader off to a hot start and both teams kept hitting on their way to wins on Tuesday.

Coach David Eriksen’s girls shot 64 percent from the foul line, going 14-for-22, and had three players in double figures in a 51-27 win over Omaha Christian Academy.

Preslee Hansen led the way with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds. Carly Friedel added 13 points and Sammie Brodersen pitched in with 11.

Hansen and Lillie Strode led the team in steals with five apiece.

“I was really happy with their overall effort this evening,” coach David Eriksen said. “Everyone really stepped up. I was pleasantly surprised at how well everyone played and contributed.”

Eriksen had hoped the jamboree contest, a fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, would help instill confidence in his young team.

“Losing three contributing players from last year’s squad, it is important that players step up,” he said. “Everything we are doing this year is actually going to look a little different. A new roster has helped shape our offensive and defensive identity and I think we could generate the same, if not better results.”

Hansen appeared to pick up where she left off last year. She was the team’s leading scorer as a sophomore, averaging 14.8 points per game. Despite being one of its smaller players, she also was the team’s second-leading rebounder, averaging better than five per game. Her 41 assists were high for the Tigers, as were her five blocked shots.

She set new school marks for steals in a game, 13; steals in a season, 106; and steals in a career, 170 with two seasons still to play.

“With all the special things Preslee did last year, many opposing coaches know what she’s capable of and game plan to take her away,” Eriksen said. “Getting others to contribute consistently is important for the success of this team.”

Coach Taylor Klein’s boys raced out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back in coasting to a 51-32 win over OCA.

Brody Rogers led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds while freshman Sam Oligmueller was right behind him with 12 points. Each of them nailed two three-pointers apiece. Reece Williams pulled in seven rebounds for the Tigers.

Coach Taylor Klein said the jamboree game was a good opportunity for new players to get accustomed to varsity basketball and an opportunity to learn how to win.

“We did lose some solid seniors last year that did a lot for us,” head coach Taylor Klein said, “but I think that just gives some of our guys this year a great opportunity to show what they can do now.”

Among the departed seniors, Brock Rogers led the team in scoring all four years and is number-two on the school’s all-time scoring chart. Kaleb Quick was the team’s top rebounder last season and Jed Hoover, who moved up to seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list, set single season and single game records for steals.

“I don’t foresee our team having the scorers we had last year,” he said. “Instead, I see us being a group of eight, nine, or 10 guys that all contribute and make up that difference as a unit.”

Klein said a lot of attention is being payed to playing with consistency, defending and rebounding.

“If we can piece all that together, I think we will compete night in and night out.”

The Tigers make their 2022-23 regular season debut with a pair of East Husker Conference tilts right off the bat. Friday they open the season at home against Pender before traveling to Stanton Saturday afternoon.