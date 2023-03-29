Tekamah-Herman’s track season got under way at Wayne State College March 18, taking part in the college’s annual high school indoor meet.

Tekamah-Herman athletes took advantage of the opportunity, coming home with several medals.

Tiger coaches called the meet a great start to the season and a chance to post times and distances upon which they can build.

Girls coach Taylor Klein said his squad got the season off to a good start, placing in seven events and coming close in a handful of others.

“With it being an indoor track meet, I thought that the smaller track may mess with us a little with some races, but we still put together some great times,” Klein said. “For example, a 400-meter dash is usually one lap but, on that track, it was 2.5 laps.

“The meet showed us that a lot of our kids are further along than they have been in the past at this point, which is really encouraging.”

The Tiger girls have four state meet veterans in camp in senior Emma Wakehouse, juniors Preslee Hansen and Kenzie Alexander and sophomore Bella Roche.

“We have high expectations for this group of girls with both performing well athletically and also with being great leaders for our program and I think they’ve done a great job with that already,” Klein said. “We’ve got a great team attitude right now and the kids are working hard both on the track and in the weight room. I think we’ll see some great transformations throughout the season.

Wakehouse got her season off to a good start, placing in three events. She ran second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.3. Wakehouse, Neelei Walpole, Alexander and Emily Stansberry combined to take third in the 4x400-meter relay, while Wakehouse, Walpole, Layla Pruess and Keira Pensyl took fourth in the 4x160-meter relay.

Stansberry scored in three events in her first varsity meet. She also ran fourth in the 400 in 1:09.7 and cleared 4’ 6” to take fourth in the high jump.

Pruess ran sixth in the 400, timed in 1:14.3 while Alexander took third in the 800 with a time of 2:348.9. Pensyl took sixth in the high jump, clearing 4’ 4”.

Distance races made up the rest of the Tiger scoring. Senior Ella Booth placed third in the 3,200-meter run, timed in 16:27.8. Booth, Neveah Ritter, Brinley Stahr and Caroline Stock teamed up to place fourth in the 4x800-meter relay, timed in 13:41.0.

The Tiger boys saw three athletes place in four events. Coach Macy Pinion said their efforts helped her team come home with a heavy bag of medals. In all, seven different individuals placed in eight different events.

“I was proud of how prepared they all were to compete and shake off the first meet jitters,” Pinion said. “Many members of our team stepped in relays they we uncomfortable with and were rewarded with a medal.”

Reece Williams brought home the only gold medal for Tekamah-Herman, posting a winning 40’ 8.25” in the triple jump. He also put up a new personal best of 55.9 seconds to take third in the 400-meter dash. He completed his day in the relays, teaming with Hayden Meisenbach, Roger Wright and Jessen Booth to take fourth in the 4x160 in 1:24.0. Williams, Jessen Booth, Adrian Robinson and Cale Belfrage took fourth in the 4x400 in 4:01.0.

Belfrage and Robinson both put up four-medal days for the Tigers. Belfrage took third in the long jump with a new personal best of 19’ 2.25”. He also ran fifth in the 400 meters in 59.0 seconds and teamed with Alex Braniff, Isaac Ruwe and Parke Loftis to take fifth in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:47.1.

Robinson ran sixth in the 400 with a clocking of 59.4 seconds. He also placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles, timed in 10.27 seconds, and was sixth in the long jump with a mark of 18’ 7”.

Booth scored in three events to help the Tiger cause. In addition to his relay duties, his time of 9.28 seconds was good for third in the 60-meter hurdles.

Loftis also placed fifth in the 3,200, timed in 13:07.9.

Although the Tiger boys don’t have any returning state qualifiers, Pinion is confident in her team’s ability to get to state this year.

“There are many young members of this team eager to prove themselves on the track and in the field,” she said “Our team attitude this year is positive and contagious. I look forward to the fun and competitive meets ahead.”

The Tigers were slated to be back on the track Saturday, March 25, at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational.

Yesterday, March 28, the Tigers were slated for action at West Point-Beemer High School. Next week, they travel to Malcolm April 5 for an invitational meet. Field events start at 10 a.m.