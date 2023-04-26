It was a beautiful day for a track meet for the second time in a row.

Although the weather wasn’t as hot for last week’s Tiger Invitational track meet, it was more to Tekamah-Herman’s liking.

The Tiger boys finished runner-up at their home invite on Tuesday with 95 points while the girls finished in third with 68.

Oakland-Craig swept both ends, with the boys scoring 158 points and the girls scoring 170.

Emily Stansberry and Layla Pruess medaled in two individual events to lead the Tiger girls. Stansberry tied with Keira Pensyl for second in the high jump with a jump of 4’ 8” and finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 55.06 seconds. Pruess finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.95 seconds and ran sixth in the 200 with a time of 29.12.

Emma Wakehouse and Laney Hoier took third and sixth respectively in the 400. Wakehouse had a time of 1:03.94 while Hoier finished in 1:11.90.

Bella Roche took third in the 800 with a time of 2:45.30.

In the field, Lillie Strode snagged fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 30’03.50” while Carly Freidel finished third in the discus with a throw of 95’ 6”.

In the relays, the Tigers took fifth in the 4x100 as Pensyl, Pruess, Strode and Neelei Walpole toured the track in 58.08 seconds. Meanwhile, the 4x400 and 4x800 quartets had the best finishes for the Tiger girls. The 4x800 team of Roche, Preslee Hansen, Stansberry and Kenzie Alexander took second with a time of 11:22.53. Hansen, Alexander, Stansberry and Wakehouse took first in the day’s final event, the 4x400, with a time of 4:30.41.

Several Tigers had multiple medal days on the boys’ side.

Jessen Booth and Adrian Robinson garnered three individual medals apiece. Booth took first in both the 110-meter high hurdles, timed in 16.60 seconds, and the 300-meter hurdles, 49.13. He also took sixth in the long jump with a leap of 17’ 01.5”.

Robinson took the gold in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 02”. He also nabbed third in the 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 45.77 seconds, and was sixth in the 110-meter highs with a time of 18.81 seconds.

Reece Williams scored a pair of gold medals for the Tiger boys, winning the 400 in 54.45 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 42’ 00”.

Cale Belfrage’s time of 11.88 seconds was good enough for fourth place in the 100 while Sam Oligmueller claimed fourth in the 200 with a time of 24.91. Parke Loftis took fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 13:03.83 while Alex Braniff took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.66.

The team of Braniff, Robinson, Oligmueller and Roger Wright took second in the 4x100 with a time of 48.46 seconds while the team of Belfrage, Booth, Williams and Isaac Ruwe toured the 4x400 in 3:52.36, good enough for third place.

The Tigers are back on the road Tuesday (today) at the Fort Calhoun Invite where field events are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Tigers head to North Bend for one of the largest track meets of the year, the East Husker Conference Championships. Field events are slated for a 9 a.m. start.