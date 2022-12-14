Tiger wrestlers see dual meet action

With only a stop at Saturday’s Logan View Invitational left on the slate before Christmas, Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team has seen plenty of dual meet action recently. The Tigers hosted a triangular Tuesday evening and took part in a dual tournament at Battle Creek on Saturday.

In the home triangular with Wisner-Pilger and Norfolk Catholic Dec. 13, coach Dirk Desmond’s boys lanced the Knights, 54-30, before stopping East Husker Conference rival Wisner-Pilger by a 60-18 count.

Showing a deeper lineup than recent seasons, the Tigers forfeited only four weights to Norfolk Catholic and just three to the Gators. Against the Knights, Blayne Williams and Jager Leichleiter both won by fall as the team collected seven forfeits.

With a 5-3 advantage in forfeit wins against the Gators, Williams, Ty Strode and Logan Burt each won their matches by fall. Austin Breckenridge added a 4-1 decision at 145 lbs. The best match of the night may have been at 160 where Alex Braniff’s first period takedown stood up the rest of the way for a 2-0 win over Keegan Poppe.

In the evening’s third dual, Wisner-Pilger defeated Norfolk Catholic 48-18 as the Gators claimed four of the five contested matches.

The two schools also took part in the first sanctioned girls dual ever held in the Tiger gym. Norfolk Catholic’s squad claimed a 30-12 win. The event saw two contested bouts in the 14 weight classes. Wisner-Pilger’s Isabella Manning pinned Cecilia Kann in 2:19 at 135 lbs. At 145, Catholic’s Grace Koch pinned Jocelyn Russman in 53 seconds.

At the Battle Creek dual tournament, held Dec. 10, the Tigers emerged as champions of the consolation bracket.

In pool matches, the Tigers dropped a 52-30 decision to the host Braves and a 54-20 decision to Schuyler.

In the consolation bracket, the Tigers posted wins over Summerland, 56-23, and a 42-39 nail-biter over Oakland-Craig. Against the Knights, Tristan Tobin’s second period pin over Landon Hilliard at 182 lbs. had the Tigers up 42-24 with three bouts remaining. Needing three falls in the last three weights to tie, O-C’s Garret Klaussen managed a 9-2 decision over Eli Jones at 195, securing the team win for the Tigers.