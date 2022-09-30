Tigers claim number-three seed in Subdistrict 1 tourney

Tekamah-Herman’s softball team had the third-seed for the Class C Subdistrict 1 tournament set for Oct. 3 at Falls City.

The Nebraska School Activities Association released official brackets Thursday morning.

The Tigers were slated to take on Fort Calhoun at 4 p.m. on F&M Field at Falls City’s Fielder Family Ball Complex. Falls City has the top seed and will take on the winner of the Auburn-Syracuse contest in the other semifinal.

Subdistrict tournaments are single elimination.

The champions from each of the 10 subdistricts will be joined by the six highest non-champion teams in the NSAA’s wildcard standings to complete the field for the eight district finals set for Friday and Saturday at sites to be determined. District finals are played in a best-of-three format.

The district winners advance to the Class C state tournament set for Oct. 12-14 at the Smith Complex in Hastings.

In other area subdistrict softball news, the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders drew the number-5 seed in Subdistrict 2 and were scheduled to take on DC West at 12 noon Monday at Hayes Field in Yutan. Meanwhile, the five-time EHC tournament champion NEN drew the number-2 seed in Subdistrict 3 and is slated to take on Ponca a at 3 p.m. at Wahoo’s Hackberry Park. Bishop Neumann has the top seed and meets the winner of the Guardian Angels Central Catholic-Southern/Diller-Odell contest in the other semifinal.

The Wahoo complex also is hosting the B-5 subdistrict on Monday afternoon where top-seeded and top-ranked Wahoo takes on Cuming County at 2:30 p.m.