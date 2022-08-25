Tigers ‘happy, healthy and fast’ heading into Friday’s grid opener

What kind of football team will Tekamah-Herman put on the field this fall?

If head coach Graig McElmuray has his way, one that’s happy, healthy and fast.

The Tigers had plenty of the latter two on display during last Friday’s public scrimmage at Tiger Stadium.

McElmuray said his squad got through the final major scrimmage prior to Friday’s opener at Hartington Cedar Catholic without any injuries.

“I am impressed with the way many of our kids are playing. They are really understanding the offense, understanding the defense, and just playing a better level of football,” the head Tiger said. “I give them and my assistants credit for that. Everyone in the program has stepped up their level of football knowledge.”

While the offense showed a certain level of explosiveness last Friday—halfbacks Logan Burt and Issac Ruwe and end Reece Williams were among the Tigers producing long touchdown plays—McElmuray isn’t read to make any predictions on that side of the ball.

There re a couple of big reasons for that. For one thing, the matter of a starting quarterback hadn’t yet been settled. Senior Bret Brenneis and sophomore Spencer Pagels both were productive while sharing snaps with the top offensive unit.

The other thing may be more crucial. The Tigers won’t be on the field against their own second units at Hartington Friday night. The Trojans, one of the top C2 programs in northeast Nebraska, are slotted at number seven in the preseason rankings compiled by the state’s largest daily paper. They’ll take the field for Friday’s season opener with a roster of 50, 15 of whom tip the scales at over 200 pounds.

“What I did see, and love, was that our offensive line and blocking was going to the right areas, looking for the right guys. That leads to big plays,” McElmuray said. “So, while we saw some great things Friday night, we have our work cut out for us this week. Playing error free and fundamental football will keep us in the game.”

Hartington Ceder isn’t the only ranked club on the Tigers’ schedule. Defending state champion Archbishop Bergan comes in at number-three while Yutan is ranked fifth in the class. Both are in Tekamah-Herman’s district.

The Tigers open at home Sept. 2 when Centennial comes to town. Homecoming will be Sept. 16 with Malcolm as the opponent.

Class C2 Preseason Top 10

1. Norfolk Catholic, 11-2, 2

2. Ord, 10-2, 3

3. Fremont Bergan, 13-0, 1

4. Battle Creek, 8-4, 6*

5. Yutan, 8-2, 7

6. Wilber-Clatonia, 7-5, 6

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8-3, 5

8. Hastings St. Cecilia, 9-2, 9

9. Lincoln Lutheran, 8-3, 8

10. David City Aquinas, 8-3, 4

* — C1 in 2021