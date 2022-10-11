Tigers seeded 9th for this week’s EHC net tourney

It might feel like deja-vu for Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team when East Husker Conference tournament play opens Thursday night at four sites.

The Tigers have been granted the number-nine seed in the 14-school tournament and will play Pender at 6 p.m., Thursday at North Bend. The winner gets the top-seeded Benders in the nightcap.

It might seem like a rerun for Tekamah-Herman because they played both of those schools last week.

Playing at home Thursday night, the Tigers dropped a three-set match to North Bend by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-8, dipping to 10-14 on the year.

Long scoring runs characterized the match.

North Bend broke to a quick 11-3 lead in the first set before the Tigers came back behind a five-point run on Kiera Pensyl’s serve.

Leading 11-9, NBC tallied 14 of the next 18 points to claim the set.

The second set was much closer. After holding a brief lead, the Tigers had squared the match at 10-10. North Bend then took off on a 10-1 run for a 20-11 lead. The Tigers clawed back to within five at 22-17—the final point coming on a Pensyl ace serve—before NBC finished the set with three straight kills.

The visitors stayed hot to open the third set, racing to an 8-0 lead. The teams traded points before NBC closed out the match on a 9-1 run.

With the straight-sets win, North Bend stayed unbeaten at 22-0.

On Tuesday, the Tigers dropped a four-set match at Pender, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 27-25.

The Pender match followed a five-set thriller in the Tiger gym that saw the local favorites roar back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 20-25, 26-28, 25-17, 25-17, 15-11 victory.

The Tigers host Wisner-Pilger tonight (Tuesday), before embarking into conference tournament action.

Howells-Dodge, rated number-two in Class D2, has the second seed in the EHC tourney and takes on the winner of the Stanton-West Point-Beemer match for a spot in Saturday’s semifinals played at Wisner-Pilger. The championship finals are slated for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Oakland-Craig is seeded third while Clarkson/Leigh has the fourth seed.

Teams that are eliminated from the championship chase will be seeded into three pools for consolation play Saturday, also at Wisner-Pilger.