Tigers seeing plenty of net tourney action

Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball team carried a 3-5 mark into tournament play at Boone Central last weekend.

The trek to Albion came off of a split in triangular action at home Sept. 6. The Tigers dropped East Husker Conference rival Twin River 25-18, 26-24 but dropped the nightcap to Shelby/Rising City 25-19, 17-25, 25-7.

SRC improved to 5-2 with the win in what began as an entertaining, high-energy match.

The Huskies broke open the first set with a five-point run to take a 20-13 lead and the Tigers never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

The second set saw the home team erase a five-point deficit with a 15-2 run that squared the match.

Set three was all Huskies as the visitors put together scoring runs of eight and six points to take command of the set and the match.

Preslee Hansen notched six kills to lead the Tigers, Taryn Sheets added five. Carly Freidel passed out 10 assists. Junior libero Donnie Seeley collected a dozen digs.

Sheets posted six kills in the win over Twin River. Hansen and freshman Emily Stansberry added five each.

More than half of the team’s contests so far were played Sept. 1 and 3 at the Jean Groth Classic, hosted by Wisner-Pilger. Home to the best volleyball talent in northeast Nebraska, the tournament lived up to its billing as state-ranked clubs from Oakland-Craig, Archbishop Bergan, Wisner-Pilger and Guardian Angels Central Catholic were joined by traditional power North Bend Central in the 12-team field.

The Tigers opened tournament play with a 25-6, 25-10 loss to Class C2 number-three Bergan in opening round play Sept. 1 at Pender. Senior Kennedy Pagels led the Tigers with four kills.

The tournament draw had the Tigers pegged against NBC in the next match. The Benders claimed a 25-15, 25-9 win.

Kiera Pensyl notched three kills for the tigers. Friedel and Addysen Lytle dished out four assists apiece, Lytle added six digs.

On Saturday, the Tigers dropped matches against West Point-Beemer and Guardian Angels, but earned a 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 win over Wayne. Hansen posted a season-high nine kills in the win. Stansberry added eight.

Lytle passed out 14 assists, Pagels added 11and led the team with nine digs.

After venturing to Albion last weekend, the Tigers host West Point-Beemer tonight before putting on an expanded Tiger Invitational on Saturday. The day-long affair has teams from Bancroft-Rosalie, Brownell Talbot, Conestoga, Elkhorn Valley, Fort Calhoun, Lyons-Decatur and Roncalli Catholic visiting the Tiger gyms. Play is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start.