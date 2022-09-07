Tigers sweep EHC triangular, level season record at 5-5

Tekamah-Herman put together its best two-game stretch of the season against a pair of East Husker Conference teams on Aug. 30, sweeping a triangular at North Bend.

The defense was the main ingredient in the first game as the Tigers held off Twin River 3-1. Ryan Braniff pitched the complete-game win for the Tigers, helping her own cause in the process with two hits while driving in a run.

Clara Preister took the loss for Twin River.

Emilia Evasic led the Tiger offense with three hits while scoring two runs and driving in one. Morgan Lewis cracked a run-scoring double to give the Tigers the lead for good in the bottom of the first.

Hannah Rief, Sammie Brodersen, Maddie Smutny, Brinley Stahr and Alicia Clark also hit safely for the Tigers. Emma Wakehouse scored a run.

It was a close game to start in the nightcap in the “Battle of the Tigers.” T-H held on to a 2-1 lead through four innings, but Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers pulled away with three runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh for an 8-1 win over North Bend Central to complete the sweep.

Braniff twirled another complete game to get the win for the locals, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 10.

Lewis led the Tiger attack with three hits, including a double while scoring two runs and driving in two. Brodersen added a couple hits, scoring two runs and driving in one.

Wakehouse cleared the yard in right field for her third homer of the season and the 20th home run of her high school career. Lacey Petersen and Miley Bergman each jacked a double. Evasic, Braniff and Smutny also hit safely for Tekamah-Herman. Evasic and Braniff each scored a run. Braniff also drove in a run while Smutny drove in two.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Tigers took part in the GACC Invite, going 1-2 in the tournament to finish sixth with a 6-2 loss to Aquinas Catholic, a 14-6 win over Cuming County and an 11-7 loss to Ponca.

Wakehouse smacked a 3-run inside-the-park homer in the second inning of the Ponca game.

Tekamah-Herman took a 5-5 record into another triangular with Cuming County and the Northeast Nebraska Vipers on Thursday, Sept. 1.