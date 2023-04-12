Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team survived what coach John Walford called some of the worst conditions he could remember while placing fourth at the DC West Invitational.

The cold, windswept Pines Country Club course in Valley hosted 16 schools for the meet.

The Tigers put together a solid 366 while finishing in fourth place.

Sophomore Brody Rogers led the Tigers with his gold medal score of 82. Senior Bret Brenneis was fifth with his 85.

Griffin Breckenridge shot 98, Thatcher Zink came in at 101 while Matt Regalado completed the Tiger card with a 107.

Omaha Comcordia claimed team honors with their 350. Zach Kock led two Mustangs in the top 10 with his runner-up 83.

The Tigers were slated for triangular play at North Bend April 10 before headign to Cedar View Country Club in Laurel on Thursday for the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational.

DC West Invitational

Team Results

1. Omaha Concordia, 350; 2. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 354; 3. Bennington, 357; 4. Tekamah-Herman, 366; 5. DC West, 377; 6. Syracuse, 379; 7. David City, 380; 8. Wahoo, 380; 9. Oakland-Craig, 389; 10. Logan View, 393; 11. Archbishop Bergan, 397; 12. Ashland-Greenwood, 397; 13. Loiusville, 412; 14. Fort Calhoun, 428; 15. Arlington, 430. No Team Score, Bishop Neumann.

Individual Top 10

1. Brody Rogers, TH, 82; 2. Zach Kock, Conc, 83; 3. Steven Sladky, BN; 4. Jake Goertz, EMM, 84; 5. Bret Brenneis, TH, 85; 6. Luke Specht, Wah, 87; 7. Jack Pohlman, Ben, 88; 8. Reid Thornburg, Ben, 88; 9. Zach Handke, Con, 88; 10. Clayton Zavodny, DC, 88.