Not quite a year ago, Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team wrapped up the best season in school history with a third place finish in the Class C state tournament.

But that was last year. This is this year.

When coach John Walford’s Tigers tee up the 2023 season Thursday with the traditional triangular with Fort Calhoun and Lyons-Decatur, they’ll do it in familiar territory at Northridge Country Club.

But the Tigers haven’t had many chances to get reacquainted with their home course in the early going this year.

“The weather has not cooperated in allowing us to get as much practice time as we would like,” Walford said. “Hopefully that will change.”

But a lack of early season practice doesn’t mean the Tigers won’t know their way around a golf course.

The Tigers will be led by three holdovers from last year’s record-setting club.

At the top of the scorecard is sophomore Brody Rogers who claimed individual honors at the East Husker Conference tournament and placed fifth in last year’s district tournament.

Also back from the state team are seniors Bret Brenneis, who has already signed to play college golf at Concordia University, and Thatcher Zink.

Battling for the final two spots on the varsity card are juniors Matt Regalado and Caden Booth; sophomores Griffin Breckenridge and Blayne Williams; and freshmen Rylan Rix, Landon Miller, Thomas Braniff and Ryan Ketelsen.

Walford said his juniors and sophomores all picked up plenty of playing experience last year and all amassed similar scoring averages. “It will be interesting to see how they progress in varsity competition. Our freshmen are excited to experience competitive golf as well.”

Walford said his team is likely to utilize several different line-ups during the early part of the season to see which combination is most productive.

The trick, he said, will be to take the positive experiences from last season and apply them to this season, “while at the same time realizing that this is a new team and will need to create their own identity. There is opportunity for growth and leadership for all involved.

“I look forward to seeing how that plays out during the course of the season.”

The season gets hits full speed in a hurry. Following Thursday’s meet, one of the two times the Tigers play at home this year, Walford’s team heads to Valley Pines Country Club for the DC West Invitational on April 5, before heading to North Bend for a triangular on April 10.

Farther into the season, Madison hosts the East Husker Conference tournament, where the Tigers are the defending champs, at Fairplay Golf Course near Norfolk. The Class C District 2 tournament is set for May 15 at Oakland Golf Club.