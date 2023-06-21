We spend a great deal of time outdoors in the yard, the hubs and I. Watering, weeding, sweeping the patio, mowing, deadheading flowers, removing trees that pop up seemingly over night, leaving dandelions for the bees, enjoying the peace that comes from absorbing nature’s wisdom.

We live on 12.5 acres of splendor and every beautiful inch is loved.

Lilac bushes, plum thickets, stands of sumac, oak trees, red maples, volunteer maples, a stately line of cedars punctuated with more wonderful maples trees, some unruly yet appreciated locusts, cottonwoods, cherished mulberry trees, a lovely assortment of pines, the hackberry trees that are our heritage in our sweet state, cardinals, finches, canaries, robins, wrens, blackbirds, blue jays, sparrows, wild flowers, it’s all just yummy.

And retirement has been showing us the many things that we just didn’t have the time to devote our energies toward over the past many years and the fun realizations that come with that.

The little spot where nothing would ever grow now has a nice big pot on it so as to introduce color and texture to the little area. Hmmm, this was once the place where that hosta was, it must not have liked it’s home there and oh, where did this plant come from? That’s right, it came from over there with a little help from mother nature herself.

A bit like a natural scavenger hunt or leafy puzzle project blended with lively flower color combination projects adorned with sweet singing birds and fluttering butterflies, livened with winds and fragrances. That’s why we love it outside of the house so much. There’s so much to inhale and experience. Never, ever, knowing what is going to meet you under the maple tree canopy every day is very magical and invigorating.

Now, I must leave you and get ready for an early morning baseball game with our Reecie boy down in Omaha, which we also absolutely love doing. Then, when we return to our haven I’ll go check on the arugula, spinach, radishes and marvel at how tall the tomato plants have gotten, breathing in the intoxicating perfection that is the outdoors.